Program Manager
Ericsson AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Linköping Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Linköping
2025-06-05
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Linköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you interested in RAN product development and want to be part of a team at the forefront of 5G and 6G program development? Join our Product Engineering Unit as a Program Manager!
At the PEU RS Operations and Program Office, we're focused on driving 5G and 6G programs, particularly related to traffic control (Layer 3) and service-related features. We're responsible for Program Management of new functional development programs, overseeing product governance, and ensuring quality improvements. Our work also involves evolving our architecture to enable seamless, deployment-agnostic traffic control software products.
What you will do:
* Work with internationally distributed teams, located in several countries around the globe
* Collaborate across multiple organizations and sites, being an active part of the programs within and connected to our organization, contributing to its success
* Propose, drive and deploy changes/improvements in Program setup and ways of working
* Drive major SPs (Solution packages), from systemization to customer release
* Manage RA:s, Programs or sub-programs within any of our ongoing programs and drive continuous improvement within these programs
* Be a strong part of setting up new program for next telecom generations
The skills you bring:
* Previous leadership roles such as Team Leader or Program Manager, with overall knowledge of 5G RAN, especially Traffic Control (L3). Knowledge of Baseband (L1, L2), Radio, and CAT is beneficial.
* Skills to work and focus during tight, critical timelines and high customer attention with a passion for delivering urgent and requested solutions to customers.
* Proactive and creative with an interest in improving our methods and processes, while cooperating with others towards common goals.
* Excellent communication skills
* Good knowledge and understanding of the Product Development and the Product Life Cycle
* MSc level in a technical field or the equivalent level of knowledge. Education and experience in telecommunication are beneficial Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "768084-43436016". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Shannen Foley +46000000 Jobbnummer
9377054