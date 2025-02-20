Program Director Small Caliber Ammunition
2025-02-20
Nammo is an international aerospace and defense company headquartered in Raufoss, Norway. With more than 3 500 employees, 27 production sites and a presence in 11 countries, Nammo is one of the world's leading providers of specialty ammunition, shoulder-fired weapons and rocket motors.
Nammo is a values-driven company and our values of Dedication, Precision and Care permeate our entire business.
Would you thrive in a role where leadership, product development and international collaboration are important?
In the role of Program Director SMCA, you get all of this, while contributing to securing the future!
We are now looking for our next Program Director for the Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition (SMCA) business unit who wants to join us on our journey!
About the role
As Program Director Small Caliber Ammunition, you are responsible for the business area's product portfolio of small caliber ammunition as well as some special application munitions. The product area's products are produced at several different sites in Sweden, Norway, Spain and the United States.
In the role, you have three direct reports: two Product Managers who are each responsible for a part of the product portfolio and a Development Manager who runs the development centre for the product area.
The contact areas in the role are many and you will work closely with the SMCA business unit, the sites within the business area, authorities, external partners and our customers. Your responsibilities and tasks include:
• Develop, control and follow up the product strategy
• Product planning and project evaluation
• Budget and profit responsibility
• Ensure a functioning product development process for SMCA Sweden's products
• Responsibility for the profitability of the business area's products
• Decide on product selection in quotations
• Responsibility for the allocation of production capacity for small caliber products within the business area's factories
The Program Director reports to VP SMCA Sweden and has a reporting path to EVP SMCA in terms of product strategy. Furthermore, the role is part of SMCA Sweden's management team.
The role is a full-time, onsite position at Karlsborg or one of Nammo's operational locations. Travel is frequent, both nationally and internationally.
Our candidate
To succeed in the role of Program Director Small Caliber Ammunition, a well-developed commercial mindset, technical knowledge and an understanding of product strategy - and planning - are required. We would like you to have worked in a similar role and are an experienced leader who takes ownership of your area and acts for the best interests of the business.
Industry experience is an advantage and you master Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
As a person, you are responsible and determined, while at the same time being cooperative and social with the ability to create long-term relationships. You are communicative and can express yourself in a convincing and clear way to different target groups. In addition, you are results-focused, have a good sense of business and a good ability to analyze, plan, organize and prioritize.
Contact
For more information regarding the role and Nammo, you are welcome to contact the recruiting manager, Fredrik Erninge at fredrik.erninge@nammo.com
or on +4670-321 15 85.
