Professor of Organic Chemistry
2024-09-27
Faculty of Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences
Department of Molecular Sciences
The Department of Molecular Sciences today consists of approximately 90 employees and together with three other departments forms an inspiring research environment at the Biocentrum on the Ultuna Campus, Uppsala. The department houses several collaborative areas such as inorganic, physical and organic chemistry, biochemistry, molecular structural biology, biotechnology, natural product chemistry, microbiology and food science. The research revolves around chemical and biological processes. The department also collaborates with industrial partners on the development of innovations of importance for the transition towards a sustainable society. The research area green chemistry is of great strategic importance for SLU.
The department has advanced infrastructure for e.g. structure determination and chemical characterization, including NMR spectroscopy, where the department participates in the national SwedNMR initiative (for more information see the link below).
At the department, teaching is conducted in the subjects of chemistry, food science and microbiology at both basic and advanced level on educational programs that lead to, in particular, agronomy bachelor's and master's degrees.
The environment at the department encourages research collaborations with other departments at SLU, nationally and internationally. The location of the position means access to an attractive research environment with a unique breadth and thereby the opportunity for multi- and interdisciplinary collaborations with research groups in other disciplines such as technology and social sciences.
Read more about our activities and infrastructure here: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/molecular-sciences/
Read more about our benefits and what it's like to work at SLU: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Subject area
The subject is green organic chemistry.
Duties
Possible research directions include but are not limited to:
• design of molecules and processes in green organic chemistry;
• development of synthetic techniques for products relevant to the green sector;
• identification and modification (e.g. rational design, directed evolution of enzyme) of mechanisms for the biosynthesis of small molecules and biopolymers.
The candidate should within the subject area:
• operate in accordance with SLU's vision, goals and core values;
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, the faculty and SLU;
• develop and lead internationally successful research;
• publish scientific articles in peer-reviewed international journals;
• apply for external research funding nationally and internationally;
• supervise doctoral students and postdocs;
• develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level;
• collaborate with other SLU research teams in order to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university;
• develop and maintain national and international networks with academia, relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large;
• communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large;
• be able to teach in Swedish within four years.
Swedish and English are used in parallel at the department. The professor should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as a public authority, the university has Swedish as its main language according to the requirements of the Language Act and the professor must be able to use Swedish as their working language within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must meet the following qualification requirements:
• PhD and the qualifications required for appointment as associate professor (docent) or equivalent;
• research expertise in the subject area;
• ability to lead and develop a successful research team;
• ability to compete for external research funding;
• teaching expertise and ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into teaching;
• good knowledge of English.
Assessment criteria
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben.
Application deadline:
2024-12-02
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/min-anstallning/facket/kontaktpersoner/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
