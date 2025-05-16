Professional Software Engineer
2025-05-16
We are looking for:
Software Engineer with multiple years of experience from SAP especially Business Technology Platform (BTP). We have just started our journey with SAP for our Manufacturing Execution System layer, MES-layer. This means that we want someone with experience in development, configuration and integration with SAP and BTP. With a passion for IT development, innovation and IT, business-driven, new development and enhancements of IT solutions in the Factory Control area.
Job description
In this job, you work as a Software engineer. As Software engineer you applies the principles of software engineering to the design, development, maintenance, testing, and evaluation of our software. Besides developing solution in SAP DM BTP, you will also take part of our Automatic testing journey. This is an area we need to improve to be more efficient and shorten our lead time. You will work closely within a team with a lot of knowledge about our inhouse system, and multiple years of implementing our system to our Business.
Your key responsibilities:
* Responsible for the development of high quality, scalable and maintainable systems using service oriented architecture .
* Write and test code, refining and rewriting it as necessary and communicate with any team member involved in the project.
* Support end-users in runtime (e.g third line support).
* Build innovative solutions and technologies to improve quality and performance .
As a person you are innovative, self-driven, have a strong technical focus and interest in combination with a customer-oriented attitude. You enjoy teamwork, contribute to a positive team spirit and you like taking responsibility for the results. The focus with this role is to develop software for adaptive fault correction, monitoring, and support tools. You will be part of a team that is under constructure. That means that you will build the foundation for our future work and way of working.
You will have a home base in the GTO Produce & Maintain organization together with colleagues working in the same field as you, where you share knowledge and experiences.
We especially welcome female applicants, since we do want to be an even more diverse group than we are today!
Required knowledge/experience:
* At least few years of SAP domain knowledge.
* Landscape design with SAP domain.
* University degree in Computer Science or similar.
* Good knowledge in different programming languages as: JavaScript
* Typescript
* Python
* HTML5
* Working Cloud development
* Familiar with Scrum/Kanban ways of working.
* Strong communication skills.
* A good team player.
* Self-driven.
* Excellent spoken and written English.
* Experience from automotive industry.
For further information, please contact:
Hiring manager:
Christer Sandström, DPAO Produce&Maintain Manufacturing Control Christer.sandstrom@volvo.com
Travel Required: Occasional
Location: Skövde, Sweden or Bangalore, India
Last application date: 2025-06-01
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Ersättning
