Professional Software Engineer - Java
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Join us at Volvo Group to reveal your IT talent! You will be part of a motivated & welcoming team in a multicultural and international context.
The Software Engineering chapter is part of the Digital Delivery function within the Volvo Group, which brings together all individuals with skills in gathering requirements and implementing technical solutions within Digital & IT. This entity is responsible for implementing solutions for different parts of the organization, including Marketing & Product Sales, Digital Experience & Service Sales, R&D, Manufacturing-Supply Chain & Purchasing, Dealer Management & Dealer Support Center, and Workshop Management. The Java chapter is a part of this Software Engineering entity and consists of various resources specialized in Java technologies. The chapter supports digital transformation and different roadmaps, with a long-term responsibility for its expertise in this field and aims to become a center of excellence for global solutions.
Your mission if you accept it:
Be a Java Developer in the chapter to work on assignments within a stable team to build products
Be a recognized team member of some Volvo group initiatives
Your experiences
Must have
3-year experience minimum on back end development - Java, Springboot, rest API
Experience with Azure DevOps CI/CD
Nice to have
Experience with SQL Server or PostgreSQL
having a knowledge on Python
Who are you?
Your transparency, your commitment and your reliability make your colleagues and customers trust you
You are strongly invested to co create with users
You are eager to learn new development languages
Test & learn is a second nature
You are resilient and are used to live in a changing world
Perform in international agile and welcoming teams is obvious
English fluency is of course mandatory
If you recognized yourself reading this job description, if you have a bachelor or master degree with a minimum of 3-year experience then join us!
For more information please contact Wedel Magnus magnus.wedel@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7995517