Professional level Accountant
2025-03-19
We're now looking for a candidate with extensive experience working with large international manufacturing companies. You should have strong understanding of finance processes and systems, with the ability to implement and drive them efficiently and effectively. With an interest in data analysis, automation, and digitalization - you'll possess a great advantage for this position. Sounds like you? Keep reading!
Job Description Based in Gothenburg, you will collaborate with a colleague to manage the accounting and reporting for one of the sales companies within the Volvo Cars Group. Your responsibilities will include preparing and performing various accounting services, reporting financial figures, and contributing to a wide range of projects.
You will also play an active role in improving and standardizing current processes. Your role will involve working with Volvo's Global Accounting Centre in Madrid, local country-specific contacts, stakeholders at headquarters, auditors, and tax advisors. During monthly closings, you will take a leading role to ensure high-quality reporting within the area.
About you To succeed in this role, you should have a strong desire and drive for change, be comfortable with complex accounting questions in IFRS, and manage accounting differences with local market GAAP. Your analytical skills and computer proficiency should be strong, and you should be able to grasp the big picture. Experience with SAP R/3 and Hyperion FM is advantageous.
A high level of integrity, a positive attitude, flexibility, and excellent communication skills are essential for success in this role.
Requirements - University degree in Finance - Relevant work experience - Proficiency in SAP and Hyperion FM - Fluency in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
Additional information The assignment starts 2025-03-24 and ends 2025-10-31.
The position is based in Gothenburg. The resume you attach to your application needs to be in English.
About Arena Personal At Arena Personal we're experts in recruitment and staffing, and constitute one of the most experienced players in the Swedish staffing market. We operate across all of Sweden and have collective agreements with Unionen and LO. As a consultant with us at Arena Personal, you can expect supportive and close guidance from your Consultant Manager. With us, you'll have the opportunity to experience new and exciting workplaces, expand your network, and develop your career.
