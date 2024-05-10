Produktionsmedarbetare
2024-05-10
Take your next career step together with our global team at ABB. We are driving the transformation of both society and industry for a more productive and sustainable future.
At ABB, we have a stated goal to promote all aspects of diversity and inclusion: gender, LGBTQ+, disabilities, ethnic background and age. Together, we are on a journey where we all, as individuals and as a collective, welcome and value individual differences.
We are picking up and looking for more operators, fitters and testers. As an employee of ABB Machines, you will be an important part of our business, where we manufacture large, high-efficiency world-class motors and generators that are delivered to customers all over the world!
In our production, about 300 employees work in different production sections. We have a component production where we manufacture rotors and stators using both machines and through manual work.
As a production employee with us, you will have a varied and free job with many practical elements. You get to contribute to our production development and, above all, continue to grow within the role, the department and the whole of ABB. The culture is characterized by strong cohesion/cooperation, solution-orientation and pride. Our workshop is located on Finnslätten in Västerås and you report to the Production Manager for the section in question.
Your responsibilities
As an employee with us, you will be part of and become an important part of the team that refines raw materials into finished products
This means that in your role, you will see our products' journey from punching the first plate to a finished machine that is ready for delivery to the customer
Your tasks will be both technically challenging and varied as all our motors and generators are completely adapted to our customers' wishes
We work with Lean and business development and as an employee with us, we expect you to take an active role in this work so that we can improve our processes and our common work environment together
The role is perfect for those who have a broad interest in technology, enjoy working practically and like teamwork
Your background
To succeed in the role as a production employee with us, you should have a couple of years of experience from the industry
To thrive with us, you as a person need to be collaborative, meticulous and quality-conscious in your work. You should also be responsible and used to taking your own initiative, while following set directives
If you have a technical education at upper secondary or post-secondary level, it is a plus, but we are also looking for you who have an interest in mechanics and think it is fun with technology
It is an advantage if you can read and understand drawings
Truck/overhead crane license, welding license and knowledge of Microsoft Office and SAP are meritorious, but not a requirement
In our production, there is a strong focus on health and safety, and all employees have a responsibility to contribute actively to the work for a safe and healthy workplace
You need to be able to communicate in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
The position includes 2-shift work. There may also be a need for night shifts during periods of high occupancy
More about us
The Large Motors and Generators division offers a comprehensive product range of large AC motors and generators. From general to bespoke design, synchronous motors contribute to high efficiency, reliability and availability for all major industries and applications, including in some of the most difficult and demanding environments. The division also has a long history of designing and manufacturing generators for many different industries such as power generation, maritime, oil and gas, mines, and data centers.
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Berntsson, +46 725 43 10 43, will be happy to answer your questions about the position. Union contact persons - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; IF Metall: Mathias Johansson, +46 722 15 84 12; Union: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. For further questions, please contact Talent Partner Ulrika Karnland, +46 724 61 21 62. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that the employment process at ABB Sweden includes a reference check, a drug test and, in some recruitments, an extended background check.
Please submit your application by 22.05.2024.
We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if the application is in PDF format. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
Publication ID: SE91611477_E1
To be hired by ABB, you must fully comply with all local employment requirements/processes in place.
