Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Production SchedulerAs a production scheduler you'll have a central part in scheduling the materials needed to run the steel mill operation. You'll be working closely with our production planning, commercial team and the mill managers to ensure that there's a continual material flow throughout the organization. The scope of the production scheduler is to handle the planning for the shorter term, which is ondaily and weekly basis. You will be part of a team of four planner/schedulers within the shipping and planning department of the steel mill in Stegra.Responsibilities:
* Planning, scheduling and coordinating production of the company's products
• Evaluating raw materials and equipment to ensure everything is in place for production
• Watching costs to ensure the production process stays within budget
• Reporting on the production status and any production issues to upper management
• Handling production disruptions and productivity problems
• Finding ways to improve productivity and reduce costs
Qualifications:
• Background in manufacturing with experience in the metals industry
• Knowledge of production processes and quality control
• Technical skills using material requirements planning and scheduling software
• Verbal and written communication skills
• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work well with all levels of employees
• Organizational and time-management skills
• Deadline driven
• Good analytical and mathematical skills
Location: Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
