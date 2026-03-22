Production Quality Engineer
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2026-03-22
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Production Quality Engineer is responsible for one or more production areas to ensure across the organization that Quality Assurance principles are strictly adhered to. This involves working closely with manufacturing and engineering to support improvement processes to ensure a flawless transition into manufacturing. Specifically, to take part in the specific processes, support in their performance and results, providing technical expertise and guidance to the team to reach targets assigned.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities. Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Lead quality assurance activities in production ensure that production/product quality specifications are met.
Lead and train quality team members and operations on quality standards and procedures.
Perform onboarding and attendance timesheets validation related to led team members.
Lead problem solving and root cause analysis activities in relation to deviations and quality issues, e.g., 8D and non-conformity investigations.
Contribute to FMEA reviews.
Lead launch activities to ensure the deliverables of different projects.
Collaborate cross-functionally on shopfloor to improve manufacturing processes and implements solutions.
Monitor NCM processes and ensure closing of actions in defined time.
Update and monitor the Quality Control plans for each process operation.
Define and improve Work instructions and procedures for Quality related activities.
Monitor quality procedures, quality KPI's, evaluate performance and make improvement proposals, i.e., Process capability: SPC and Cpk.
Define and monitor MSA activities.
Develop, implement, and audit standard instructions.
Implement and audit standard procedures.
Plan and perform product / process audits and lead action plan to comply with customer's requirements and IATF 16949 and VDA.
Contribute/lead scrap reduction action plan and improvements implementation.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work Environment Responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
Bachelor's degree and a minimum of 2 years of related experience; or an advanced degree without experience; or equivalent work experience
Experience of quality work in relevant industries such as, e.g. Li-ion materials, Pharmaceutical, Food and Paper industries, or automotive industries.
Experience with Statistical Process Control (SPC), Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), Control Plan (CP), Lean, Six Sigma, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology.
Specific skills & Knowledge
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus. You should have good communication skills and be able to work in close collaboration with colleagues from many different teams.
Knowledge in Quality Management Systems (QMS), such as, ISO 9001, IATF16949, and Total Quality Management (TQM) principles.
Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality projects in a manufacturing or similar environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9811979