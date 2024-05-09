Production Planner eager to optimize supply chain planning processes!
2024-05-09
Are you passionate about improving supply chain processes and guiding others towards efficiency? Join us in revolutionizing Supply Chain Planning in Husqvarna Group - in a role as Global Process Lead.
About the role:
As our Global Process Lead, you will play a crucial role in supporting and developing the capabilities of the supply planning tool used at Husqvarna Group. You will be a key part in driving improvements in our supply chain processes, contributing to the overall success of our organization. At Husqvarna Group, the main planning tool is Logility, supporting forecasting, inventory management and supply planning, which is used globally by all divisions.
Success in this role relies on a deep understanding and best practices in supply chain planning, strong analytical and statistical skills, attention to detail and effective communication abilities, as you will have stakeholders around the whole organization.
Responsibilities for the Global Process Lead:
Global Template Ownership
Global process and solution design ownership (maintain integrity of global template)
Monitor process & solution adoption and metrics
Enhanced Tactical Planning Capabilities
Drive continuous improvement through a close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, incl. assisting the Divisions in the requirements gathering and alignment of design changes
Based on solid understanding of solution capabilities, drive enhancements through design and configuration changes
Act as Subject Matter Expert (SME) in implementation projects, providing valuable insights and guidance to ensure successful outcomes and secure integrity of the global template.
Stay updated with industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions and actively participate in the creation of Tactical Planning Roadmaps for the Divisions
Competence Development
Support Divisions with competence development and mentoring of super users, including contribute to the creation of training materials
Provide process and solution expertise to Divisions and lead best practice agenda
Quality & Delivery
Troubleshoot software issues and interact with relevant resolver groups to determine a viable path of action and resolution
Provide support to users in day-to-day operations
Solution upgrades on regular intervals to minimize technical debts
About the team and department:
The team you will belong to is called Logility Excellence Center (LEX), which consists of six members. We are responsible for Husqvarna Groups supply chain planning solution, Logility Voyager. With a combined business and technical knowledge, our team drives the support and maintenance, as well as the continuous improvement and future roadmap of Logility Voyager end-to-end, for our three divisions.
About you:
We are looking for an individual equipped with a university degree (BSc/MSc) in supply chain management or a related field, along with a robust 5-year track record in supply chain planning, production planning or factory processes.
As a person, you are service-minded, driven by a structured and analytical mindset. You are used to taking initiatives and being ambitious in delivering high quality - on time. Husqvarna Group is a company that develops at a fast pace, so being flexible to meet our customer demands comes natural for you. Proficiency in English is necessary, while fluency in Swedish is a bonus.
Good knowledge in Office 365 and advanced excel skills are required and Power-BI skills are preferable. You also have experience of ERP and planning systems like SAP/JDE and/or Logility/APO.
Location:
This position is based in Sweden, preferably Huskvarna but our other hubs (Jonsered or Stockholm) can also be considered for the right candidate. Husqvarna Group offers a hybrid work model, but we also like to meet each other in the office a couple of times a week.
About GIS in Husqvarna Group:
In this role, you will also be a part of Husqvarna Groups global IT department, Global Information Services (GIS). Our IT department is a global and diverse team that supports all divisions within Husqvarna Group (Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Construction). With over 200 people in the team, Husqvarna Groups global IT are present worldwide.
Your application:
Join us - and be part of shaping the future of Supply Chain Planning at Husqvarna Group. The last day to apply is 2024-05-31.
For more information, contact Talent Acquisition Partner Matilda Nordén at matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
