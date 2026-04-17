Production Planner
Verkstadsbasen Arlanda / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Sigtuna
2026-04-17
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The position
We are looking for a Production Planner for SAS Maintenance Production at Arlanda.
P-145 Production Planning is the main person responsible within the SAS maintenance organization for all processing, coordination and planning of the technical maintenance carried out in SAS Regi. Production Planning is responsible for compiling our customers' maintenance orders, ensuring its preparation, and planning its execution in production, as well as continuous follow-up of the work performed. It is a department that works closely with the different airlines' own planning departments, where SAS's various platforms are the biggest customers. To ensure efficient production within established frameworks and criteria. The role of Production Planner is an important role in centralized production planning. It is the Production Planner who acts as the ultimate responsible for determining the 24/7 Production Plan to be carried out by the technical production in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. The department consists of employees who work at Arlanda Airport but have all of Scandinavia (Sweden, Norway, and Denmark) as production bases.
Key Responsibilities
• Act as a point of contact for the operator's planning function (SAS and external customers)
• Responsible for short- and long-term planning of aeronautical maintenance at SAS and external customers' aircraft
• Responsible for ensuring that necessary tools, equipment, components, documentation, etc. are available during the execution of the work.
• Responsible for preparation, design, and follow-up of work plans for the executing technical unit.
• Coordination and confirmation of available resources and qualified competence based on the nature of the work with the national resource department in each country.
• Ad-Hoc tasks within work role & function.
Competence requirements
• Background as an aviation technician, flight mechanic or relevant aviation technical support function.
• Minimum 2 years of experience in planning is meritorious.
• Technical understanding
• Good understanding of English in written and oral form. Preferably able to speak a Scandinavian language
• Good IT skills, AMOS is an advantage but not a requirement.
Skills
• High analytical ability
• Structured in working method.
• Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
• Communicative
iCARE is a mindset. It is the way we live, lead and succeed together at SAS
• I communicate in such ways that they motivate and bring our strategy to life.
• C support each other and stay curious
• A own it and drive results
• R recognize and lift colleagues by giving feedback
• E get things done at pace and ensure safety and compliance
We offer you
• Flexible and interesting work in an operative and competent work environment with a major investment in tomorrow's aviation.
• Work in a small team where team spirit and work morale are very high.
• Opportunity to develop yourself within SAS.
• Competitive working conditions good pension and insurance conditions.
• SAS Employee Benefits.
• Wellness allowance.
• SAS Group an employee association for all SAS staff.
Other of Importance
• The position is a full-time position, daytime. Shift work may be relevant in the future based at SAS Hangar, Arlanda
• You must have a clean criminal record and have proof of occupation 5 years back and a drug- and alcohol test will be carried out.
• Questions, not applications, to Manager Planning Mikael Karlsson mikael.karlsson4@sas.se
• Interviews will be held continuously and latest day for application 2026-04-28-. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid, tillsvidare Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verkstadsbasen Arlanda
Arlanda Flygpl (visa karta
)
195 87 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Mikael Karlsson mikael.karlsson4@sas.se Jobbnummer
9860590