Production Planner
We are searching for a Production Planner for a global company in Lund. Start is ASAP, 4 months contract with possibility for extension after that.
You will working in Production Planning focuses primarily on the bigger picture and overall planning strategy for Tetra Paks Production Center.
Your main responsibilities:
Develop and maintain production schedules linked to demand forecast
Balancing and optimizing capacity with demand
Coordinates internally utilization of resources and machines
Optimize production flows based on bottlenecks and inputs from stakeholders
Ensure production flows and deadlines are met as effective as possible
Link S&OP to local level
Qualification:
A Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field.
Minimum of 3 years of experience in planning and scheduling within a manufacturing environment.
Solid understanding of make-to-stock, configure-to-order, and engineer-to-order production processes.
Proficiency in planning software and ERP systems (SAP as a plus).
Basic knowledge of Power BI and data visualization tools.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
A collaborative mindset and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Fluent in English and Swedish
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
