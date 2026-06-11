Customer Support Engineer Gc/gcms (field Service Engineer Equivalent)
Agilent Technologies Sweden AB / Sjukhusteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla sjukhusteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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Job Description
The Field Service Engineer (FSE) – GC/GCMS is responsible for delivering advanced on-site technical support to customers operating gas chromatography (GC) and gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS) systems. The role involves working directly in customer laboratories, ensuring optimal instrument performance, reliability, and compliance.
The FSE acts as a trusted technical expert, independently managing complex service activities and supporting customers in high-demand scientific environments.
Key Responsibilities
Perform installation, maintenance, repair, and qualification of GC and GC-MS systems in customer laboratories
Troubleshoot complex hardware, software, and method-related issues
Optimize system performance and provide preventive maintenance recommendations
Support multi-vendor instrument environments and integrated system solutions
Provide technical guidance and training to customers and internal teams
Act as escalation support for advanced technical issues
Ensure compliance with quality, regulatory, and documentation standards
Maintain accurate service documentation and reporting
Qualifications / Requirements
Degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry, or related scientific field
Hands-on experience with GC and GC-MS instrumentation
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
Ability to work independently in customer-facing environments
Strong communication skills in English (and local language as applicable)
Willingness to travel frequently and valid driving license Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22
E-post: martin.steen@agilent.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Agilent Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556573-6773)
Drakegatan 10 (visa karta
)
401 23 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Agilent Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9959473