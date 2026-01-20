Production manager Winding Workshop
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2026-01-20
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Ludvika Power Transformers factory is on an exciting journey to significantly increase its production capacity for power transformers and reactors in the coming years. This expansion is driven by the growing demand from customers and the global energy transition. As Production Manager, you will play a vital role in ensuring that this growth journey is guided by effective leadership and strategic decision-making. While change processes can be challenging, they are essential for achieving our goals in the dynamic energy industry.
Don't hesitate to apply, even if you don't meet all requirements. We highly value the right personality and mindset.
Your Responsibilities
Lead and coach managers, that encourage a collaborative and supportive leadership environment within the organization.
Maintain a strong emphasis on safety, quality, and productivity. Create energy, set clear goals and metrics to the team.
Enhance business flexibility to adapt to market demands.
Drive efficient and cost-effective production to meet order demands, specifications, quality standards, and planning targets through effective coordination and management of plant equipment, personnel, and production processes.
Identify and address production deficiencies, propose improvements, and oversee the implementation of actions to enhance production performance in collaboration with Continuous Improvement teams incorporating lean manufacturing principles.
Prepare and manage the production budget, monitor progress, and devise strategies to mitigate risks to operate within financial and resource constraints.
Your Background
At least 3-5 years of experience in a leadership role with direct personnel responsibility. Experience leading managers or other leadership roles within a manufacturing environment is highly preferred.
Demonstrated ability to lead, influence, and inspire others.
Proficient in change management and time management, both personally and when coaching others.
Strong analytical skills to focus on key aspects of the business and make informed decisions. Experience with lean manufacturing methodologies is an advantage.
As a person you are humble with the ability to proactively prioritize, plan, and structure workflows.
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Recruiting Manager, Sanna Larsson Carlgren, sanna.larsson-carlgren@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, Alma Fahgén, alma.fahgen@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9694889