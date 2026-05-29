Production Manager for the Underground Division at Epiroc
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Örebro Visa alla chefsjobb i Örebro
2026-05-29
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
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Company description:
Ready to shape the future of underground technology? We are looking for a Production Manager to lead our high-tech operations at Epiroc Underground Division. In this key role, you will unite innovation, quality, and people. You will have the power to make a real impact - driving development, empowering leaders, and delivering on high-reaching goals.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Job description:
Join our team
At Epiroc, we are driving the transition toward sustainable mining. Our Örebro site is the global center for underground technology, where we develop and manufacture advanced machinery ranging from battery-electric vehicles to automated drill rigs.
As part of our Underground division, you will lead a skilled organization of around 500 employees.
Your mission
As the Production Manager, your mission is to build and maintain a highly productive organization where health and safety always come first. You ensure that our methods and processes adapt quickly to market changes while fostering a flexible, inclusive, and high-performing organization.
Leading the operations through an experienced production management team, you create the conditions to reach common goals, build an effective leadership team, strengthen collaboration, and ensure alignment with established structures.
You demonstrate hands-on leadership, maintaining a strong operational presence to ensure decisions are well-grounded and aligned with the needs of production.
Key responsibilities:
Lead and develop our flow managers, supporting their daily leadership and decision-making.
Ensure a strong safety culture and drive sustainable, compliant practices.
Drive performance by monitoring and acting on key KPIs across the production flow.
Apply and enhance our established Lean framework, daily management routines, and continuous improvement.
Oversee planning, capacity, deviation handling, and resource planning to secure and improve quality across the production chain.
Manage budgeting and cost follow-up to ensure efficient operations.
Contribute to the Örebro site management team
You will report to the General Manager Joakim Sandberg for the Underground Division in Örebro.
Profile description: Your profile
We are looking for a leader who inspires engagement, builds trust, and drives results through others. You are attentive, coaching, and skilled in guiding the organization through change, with strong communication and interpersonal skills.
You work methodically and analytically, make well-grounded decisions, and follow them through. You maintain clear priorities and direction in a complex, fast-changing environment, staying calm under pressure and acting effectively when needed.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Leadership experience within a manufacturing or production environment.
Solid experience from larger production environments with complex flows and clear KPIs.
A solid understanding of finance and production economics, along with experience in making data-driven decisions.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is strongly preferred.
A post-secondary degree in a relevant field,such as engineering, industrial management, or business administration, is considered a merit.
Our leadership expectations
At Epiroc, we expect our leaders to be inspirers, accelerators, and new thinkers. We value those who lead by example and have the courage to challenge the status quo. Safety and sustainability are top priorities, and our leaders actively promote safety, inclusion, diversity, and the well-being and continuous development of our employees. We seek someone who dares to believe in new ideas and sees opportunities where others see challenges.
Application
We encourage you to submit your application no later than 18 June 2026 via our career site. Applications are reviewed continuously and the position may be filled earlier. The process includes interviews, reference checks, assessments, identity verification, drug and alcohol screening, and a background check for the final candidate.
We offer: Why Epiroc?
By joining our team, you'll make a big difference in the energy transition. At Epiroc, we take pride in being passionate innovators, driving the change toward a brighter future for both people and the planet. Guided by our values of Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation, we foster a culture of trust, growth, and lasting impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "83853-44211444". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 44 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Mrs.
Erika Örneus +46107551270 Jobbnummer
9937643