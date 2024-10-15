Production Manager Espresso House Group
Join Espresso House Group as a Production Manager.
Are you passionate about structure, planning, and producing marketing materials for all channels? Are you skilled in balancing creativity with precision, while leading teams to deliver high-quality content on time? If so, you might be the Production Manager we are looking for at Espresso House Group!
As a Production Manager, you will oversee the production of marketing and communication materials across all digital and analogue channels for all Espresso House markets, including Sweden, Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and our franchise partners. Once projects are handed over by a Project & Campaign Manager, you will take full responsibility for the planning, production process, and final delivery, ensuring that all materials meet the brief and specifications tailored to each market. You will work closely with graphic designers, internal teams, and external partners to guarantee accurate and high-quality output.
Location: Any Support Office within the Group with regular travels to the Head Office in Solna.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead the production of marketing and communication materials from start to finish for various markets.
• Allocate work among graphic designers and occasionally external partners.
• Manage timelines and budgets, ensuring projects stay on track.
• Collaborate with internal teams in early-stage meetings to ensure project feasibility across different markets.
• Proofread and approve final materials before delivery.
• Coordinate market and language adaptations to suit local audiences.
• Plan and manage photo shoots tailored to various markets.
• Ensure adherence to brand guidelines, templates, and processes.
• Manage smaller projects independently when Project Managers are not involved.
• Offer feedback on visual and verbal presentations, ensuring all creative briefs are followed.
What we are looking for:
• Experience in production management, marketing communications, or a related field.
• Strong understanding of graphic design and marketing processes.
• Ability to manage large, complex projects with multiple components and versions.
• Experience working with both digital and print materials.
• Proficiency in English and one Nordic language or German.
• Exceptional organizational skills with a keen eye for both details and big-picture planning.
Lisa Blomberg, our Head of Brand & Production, is excited to receive your application by October 25 and will be happy to answer any questions you may have.
