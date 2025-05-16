Production Manager
2025-05-16
As Production Manager you will be responsible for leading and coordinating Production Department, Production machinery maintenance, Production projects and improvement activities to fulfil the business objectives with focus on "Service, Investment, Agility, People and Core-Competencies". You will take ownership for the staffing in production in line with the ASP plan. You will ensure manufacturing processes are delivered according to market requirements with compliance with policies, standards and management systems.
The role
Leadership:
Deliver all production KPIs per ASP targets. Lead and coordinate production activities, equipment maintenance, projects, and continuous improvement to achieve business objectives, focusing on service, investment, agility, people, and core competencies. Provide supervision, guidance, and direction to production staff and other functions
Lead the Integrated Work Systems implementation with collaboration of all stakeholders in factory and deliver the planned benefits of IWS whilst developing capability of his/herself and team with DMS ownership and qualifications.
Management of KPIs:
Communication of the KPI's to all production employees and ensuring everyone works towards fulfilling the targets
Conduct analysis of the figures and define areas for improvement
Present and explain production figures in the monthly KPI review.
Annual Strategic Plan (ASP) Preparation:
Calculate all production related KPI's.
Plan all production related activities including training for employees
Plan the production budget
Provide input to other managers/departments based on the production needs
People Development:
Manage development plans and motivate subordinates to meet business objectives. Ensure training and information dissemination according to standards, policies, procedures and requirements
Department Setup:
Ensure staffing aligns with the ASP plan, adjust them according to production volumes, recruit new employees, and maintain updated procedures and instructions
People Management:
Recruit, motivate, and develop the team. Conduct appraisals, talent reviews, identify training needs, and ensure safe work practices
Ensure compliance with global and local standards
Other Responsibilities:
Represent the company professionally, ensure compliance with corporate standards and policies, manage communications, handle tasks and projects as needed, and maintain a customer-focused attitude.
Requirements:
Degree in Engineering or Business Administration
At least 3 years of proven experience in production in tobacco industry
IWS experience is a must - DMS ownership in IWS (qualification level 3 minimum)
IWS pillar activation experience will be a plus
Proven production shopfloor experience and understanding of shopfloor employees needs
Proven hands-on management experience
Servant leadership skills
Good communication skills
SAP knowledge
English fluently written and spoken, Swedish will be a plus
Proficiency in Microsoft Office
Next steps
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Snus AB
(org.nr 556576-4874)
VÅRGÅRDA
