Production Lead
2025-02-06
The Production Lead is responsible for overseeing and optimizing production processes within the Hot strip mill, ensuring operational efficiency, production stability, and adherence to safety standards. This role involves coordinating with maintenance and quality departments and driving continuous improvement to meet production targets.
Key responsibilities:
• Coordinate production activities to ensure efficient and high-quality output.
• Identify and implement process improvements to enhance reliability, efficiency, and product consistency.
• Monitor production performance and adjust processes to meet operational targets.
• Follow product quality metrics and defect corrective actions
• Oversee the condition and performance of production equipment to ensure optimal functionality.
• Analyze causes of production stoppages and participate in root cause analysis processes.
• Lead, train, and develop production teams, ensuring adherence to operational procedures and best practices.
• Foster a culture of safety by ensuring compliance with workplace safety regulations and conducting risk assessments.
• Work closely with maintenance, quality, and automation teams to ensure smooth production operations.
• Work closely with process and automation engineers to ensure effective and efficient operation of the mill to quality standards
• Support inventory management by coordinating material requirements with supply chain teams.
• Complete all tasks as directed by the manager and fulfill all assigned responsibilities.
Qualifications:
• Extensive experience in steel production or heavy manufacturing environments.
• Strong background in process optimization and production planning.
• Experience coaching teams in an industrial setting.
• Ability to work in a high-paced, dynamic industrial environment.
• Requires the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including hard hats, steel-toe boots, and safety glasses.
• Ability to work in a demanding industrial environment (e.g., high noise levels, heat, and dust).
