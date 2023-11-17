Production IT Specialist
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Smart Power is a global technology leader, with products and solutions that make power supplies smart, connected and protected. Its intelligent products and solutions make power more competitive by improving Sustainability, energy efficiency, productivity, and reliability of almost any operation.
Your responsibilities
Responsible for all non standard IT equipment and software (Factory IT incl scanners, handheld devices, panels PCs) and labels printers and our Nice label solution, including layouts
Support production technicians and employees in selecting the appropriate hardware or software products and services
Order, support, and install factory IT hardware and software
Be the IS/IT expert in production related projects by supporting to choose the right technology and service
Coordinate and cooperate in any global software or hardware implementation., manage updates and configurations
Work closely together with the business area IS team and do problem solving together with global support team
Support and maintain SQL server used in the production
Actively support the site/factory in their digitalization strategy and propose suitable projects in line with the digitalization strategy
Your background
At least 2-years background with IT-related work
Knowledge of Windows 10 client OS versions and Microsoft Server 2019 or later
Knowledge in Microsoft SQL Server 2019
Basic Active Directory knowledge
Familiarity with one or more backup systems, preferably Acronis
General hardware and software knowledge
General network knowledge (Cisco switches, TCP/IP, routing, DNS)
Previous experience in end-user support
Fluent in Swedish, with good English language skills
More about us
Recruiting Manager Karin Berntsson, +46 706 80 68 20, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: : Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47, Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70.
