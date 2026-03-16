Production Engineering (Logistic Developer)
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Processoperatörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Västerås
2026-03-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
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Assignment description
Description:
This is a role description for Logistic Developer within the department Production Engineering Intralogistics .
Responsibility
Daily support of the production
o Work with production support and take lead for logistic engineering activities.
o Participate in the morning meeting structure and be a part of cross functional problem solving.
o Participate maintaining care of articles in production
o Support production describing existing processes and way of working.
o Monitor line disturbances and secure that proper root cause analysis is done.
o Monitor and control that the methods and processes is followed by the operators.
o Set requirements on logistic systems to support production in the best way.
o Develop and maintain "Engineering Dashboard" in your area
o Buy and install relevant tools and equipment in your area
o Take lead for method related activities.
o Perform smaller line balancing and flow optimization based on set method.
o Create relevant technical documentation for production to support the way of working
o Maintain the layout in AutoCAD
Methods and processes
o Manage and develop existing processes in the operation together with your team.
o Take ownership of processes in the operation to secure that company compliance with standards and regulatory demands or other internal guidelines.
o Be aware of exiting shortcomings in the business and systematically work on these by running focused improvement projects.
o Document existing and new working procedures/processes or other necessary document within your responsibility area by making instructions and process descriptions.
o Be responsible for complete capacity over time for appointed logistic areas and flows.
Project
o Take ownership of tasks in project to secure of delivery in time with correct quality and if deviations appear shall these be addressed to project- and responsible manager.
o Be able to act as technical project manager in your area of knowledge/responsibility and be able to manage a medium size team with responsibility of time plan, resource allocation and budget.
Develop and maintain knowledge within the logistic processes and methods with in PNTL area of support towards production.
o Manage proposal for development and/or working tasks within Logistic.
o Manage, plan and priorities the strategic activities within logistic line support at PNTL. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696)
721 71 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9800300