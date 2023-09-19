Production Engineering - Principal Engineer
We are now looking for a Production Engineering - Principal Engineer in Ludvika.
Description:
Production engineering includes development and application of various processes and utilization of specialized equipment to efficiently accomplish such objectives as fabrication, production, modification, or repair of products. It also includes areas of improvement of processes and lay out. Use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports and conducting analyses.
Independently and leading other engineers, perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices, towards set goals. Lead, plan, conduct and coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines. Serve as consultant to management and customers regarding advanced technical studies, their potential application and the resolution of complex problems. Coordinate major engineering tasks of substantial impact. Proactively develop and implement measures to improve operations and customer satisfaction.
Minimum requirements of education and experience:
• Minimum six (6) years of work experience within the relevant field including leadership/management and a bachelor or master's degree or
• Another technical degree with more than 15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Working command of the English language
