Production Engineer to Moleculent

Join Moleculent as a Production Engineer!
Moleculent, a pioneering company in the field of molecular biology, is currently seeking a highly skilled Production Engineer to join our dynamic team. As a Production Engineer, you will have the important task of setting up assembly and test methods for our innovative analytical instrument. You will be responsible for developing and implementing efficient and effective production processes that ensure the quality and reliability of our product.
We are dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology-enabled products that leverage groundbreaking insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. This is an exceptional opportunity for the right individual to contribute to our mission and work with a passionate team committed to creating a world-class product. With a track record of success in life sciences and diagnostics, the experienced team behind Moleculent is well-equipped to lead the way in this exciting industry.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Production Engineer at Moleculent, you will play a vital role in our newly formed Operations team, collaborating closely with our R&D experts to understand the product specifications and requirements. Your primary responsibility will be to develop and implement efficient assembly and test methods for our innovative analytical instrument. By utilizing your expertise, you will ensure the quality and reliability of our product through the establishment of robust production processes.
Key responsibilities of the role include:
• Collaborating with the R&D team to develop assembly and test methods for various instrument components and subsystems, including optics, fluidics, electronics, and mechanics.
• Procuring the necessary tools, equipment, and materials to support the production process effectively.
• Creating and maintaining detailed documentation of production procedures, instructions, and standards.
• Identifying and troubleshooting any issues or problems that may arise during the production process.
• Be responsible for the assembly and testing of the initial instruments and training additional team members as the team expands.
• Monitoring and optimizing production performance, yield, and throughput.
• Implementing continuous improvement initiatives to enhance production efficiency, quality, and safety.
QUALIFICATIONS
To qualify for this role, you should possess a bachelor's degree in engineering, preferably in mechanical or electrical engineering. Additionally, a minimum of 5 years of proven experience as a Production Engineer or in a similar role within a manufacturing environment is required. Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, along with experience in using PDM systems, is essential.
Valuable skills that would further enhance your candidacy include:
• Knowledge of embedded systems with electronics, mechanics, and SW. Preferably also experience with analysis systems containing fluidics and optics.
• Familiarity with quality standards and regulations, such as ISO 9001.
• Experience in CAD software, such as SolidWorks or Fusion 360.
• Experience in using ERP systems for procurement
To fit this role, you are thorough, systematic and hands-on. Effective communication skills are vital, as you will be working closely with colleagues in a fast-paced and evolving environment. At Moleculent, we value individuals who are friendly, positive, pragmatic, and fun to work with.
Don't miss this exciting opportunity to join Moleculent at a pivotal moment in our journey.
