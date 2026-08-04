Production Engineer Process, Product, Assignment or Lead
Multiply Teknik & IT AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Huddinge Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Huddinge
2026-08-04
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Multiply Teknik & IT AB i Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Multiply, you become part of a technology-driven company combining advanced customer projects, product development, and competence building.
Multiply is an end-to-end provider of products, services, and training within engineering, automation, embedded systems, functional safety, cybersecurity, electronics, and advanced product development. Through our VisFlow platform, we also support structured development, operational visibility, compliance, and lifecycle governance across complex industrial environments.
About the Role
We are continuously looking for Production Engineers, Industrialization Engineers, Process Engineers, Product Engineers, and Technical Leads who want to develop robust, efficient, and sustainable production environments.
Depending on your background and the assignment, you may work with daily production support, process development, industrialization, product introduction, technical project leadership, or strategic production improvements.
Your responsibilities may include:
Leading industrialization from prototype and pre-series phases to stable series production
Developing and optimizing production processes, production flows, layouts, and working methods
Supporting NPI, product introduction, production ramp-up, and manufacturing readiness
Improving daily production operations through troubleshooting and technical support
Applying Lean Manufacturing, 5S, Kaizen, and Value Stream Mapping
Performing capacity, resource, cycle-time, and production-flow analyses
Conducting root-cause analysis, risk assessments, and quality improvement activities
Planning and coordinating production equipment, technical installations, and process changes
Defining technical requirements for equipment, suppliers, and production solutions
Participating in technical reviews of equipment, processes, layouts, safety, quality, and ergonomics
Supporting automation, digitalization, Industry 4.0, and cost-reduction initiatives
Developing standardized production methods, documentation, instructions, and best practices
Collaborating with production, quality, maintenance, design, logistics, purchasing, and suppliers
For senior profiles, the role may also include leading industrialization projects, coordinating technical workstreams, managing stakeholders, mentoring colleagues, and driving both operational and strategic improvement initiatives.
Your Profile
We welcome experienced Production Engineers as well as senior specialists and technical leaders.
You likely have experience within one or more of the following areas:
Production engineering, manufacturing engineering, process engineering, or product engineering
Industrialization from prototype to series production
Production development, NPI, ramp-up, or manufacturing readiness
Layout planning, flow optimization, capacity planning, and resource planning
Lean Manufacturing, 5S, Kaizen, VSM, or continuous improvement
Root-cause analysis, risk management, and quality-controlled production
Technical project management or cross-functional coordination
Production equipment, technical installations, tooling, or manufacturing processes
Technical documentation, work instructions, specifications, and standardized methods
Experience with the following is considered valuable:
CAD and production-layout tools
ERP, MRP, or SAP environments
MES and production management systems
Automation, robotics, and Industry 4.0
Supplier coordination and technical procurement
FAT, SAT, commissioning, and production ramp-up
Ergonomics, workplace design, and production safety
For senior assignments, approximately 8–15+ years of relevant experience may be required. Some specialist and lead roles may require at least 10 years of experience and documented responsibility for industrialization, production development, or technical project delivery.
You Are
Structured, analytical, and solution-oriented
Hands-on while able to maintain a strategic perspective
Comfortable managing several activities in parallel
Quality-focused and committed to robust production solutions
Communicative and effective in cross-functional environments
Motivated by improving products, processes, and production flow
Able to take ownership and drive activities from analysis to implementation
Education
Relevant educational backgrounds include:
Mechanical Engineering
Production or Manufacturing Engineering
Industrial Engineering
Electrical Engineering
Mechatronics
Automation Engineering
Process Engineering
Other related technical disciplines
Equivalent practical experience from advanced industrial production environments is also highly valuable.
Language and Security
Depending on the assignment, requirements may include:
Professional communication skills in Swedish and English
Swedish citizenship
Ability to successfully complete a security clearance
For certain international assignments, English may be sufficient.
Applications are reviewed continuously.
We welcome both experienced engineers and senior specialists interested in future opportunities with Multiply Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Multiply Teknik & IT AB
(org.nr 556919-3500), https://www.multiply.se/
Modulvägen 6, Plan 2 (visa karta
)
141 75 KUNGENS KURVA Jobbnummer
10021396