IT Business Partner - Digital Workplace
Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-08-04
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag i Södertälje
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced IT Service Manager to join a large-scale digital transformation initiative. In this role, you will act as the key link between business stakeholders and IT, ensuring strong collaboration, transparency, and alignment across Digital Workplace services.
You will build trusted relationships with business leaders, oversee service governance, manage stakeholder expectations, and ensure business needs are translated into actionable demand within a product-oriented delivery model. While you will play a strategic role in service management and governance, you will not be responsible for day-to-day product delivery or backlog ownership.
Key Responsibilities
Serve as the primary liaison between business stakeholders and IT for Digital Workplace services.
Build trusted relationships and align business needs with IT capabilities and priorities.
Manage stakeholder expectations and translate business demand into product and portfolio initiatives.
Drive service governance, SLA management, and continuous service improvement.
Coordinate stakeholder escalations and ensure effective resolution across delivery teams.
Collaborate with Product Managers and Product Owners on cross-functional initiatives and organizational changes.
Provide transparency around IT services, governance, costs, and financial alignment.
Promote effective communication and collaboration between business and IT to support strategic objectives.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience.
Minimum two years of relevant experience in IT Service Management, Business Relationship Management, or a similar role.
Strong understanding of IT Service Management principles, governance, and stakeholder management.
Experience working in a product-oriented or agile delivery environment is highly desirable.
Experience & Skills
Proven experience managing relationships with senior business stakeholders.
Excellent stakeholder management, communication, and influencing skills.
Experience with demand management, prioritization, and expectation management.
Good understanding of service portfolios, product-based delivery, and governance models.
Ability to communicate complex technical concepts in a clear, business-focused manner.
Experience managing escalations and driving issues through to resolution.
Knowledge of SLA management and IT service governance frameworks.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to identify trends and improvement opportunities.
Comfortable working in complex, fast-paced, and evolving organizations.
Understanding of IT financial management, service costing, budgeting, and consumption models.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience working in large enterprise or global IT environments.
Experience supporting Digital Workplace or End User Computing services.
Knowledge of IT governance and portfolio management practices.
Experience working in multinational organizations.
Familiarity with service agreement frameworks and operational service contracts.
Experience supporting business transformation and organizational change initiatives.
Personal Profile
You are a relationship-oriented professional with a strong service mindset and a passion for building trusted partnerships between business and IT. You communicate confidently with stakeholders at all levels, navigate complex environments with ease, and balance business priorities with technical realities.
You are proactive, collaborative, and solutions-focused, with the ability to manage expectations, facilitate constructive dialogue, and drive alignment across multiple teams. Your strategic mindset, business understanding, and governance expertise enable you to contribute to continuous service improvement and long-term business success.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2026-08-17
End Date: 2027-08-16
Application Deadline: 2026-08-07
Location: Södertälje
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing är en innovativ rekryteringspartner som specialiserar sig på att matcha rätt talang med rätt företag – snabbt och effektivt. Vårt huvudfokus ligger inom Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Marknad och IT, men vi har även den breda expertis och flexibilitet som krävs för att leverera skräddarsydda rekryteringslösningar inom alla branscher.
Trots att vi är en relativt ny aktör har vi redan byggt förtroende hos många av Sveriges största företag och arbetar både nationellt och internationellt. Med baser i Sverige och Spanien erbjuder vi en unik kombination av lokal expertis och global räckvidd. Vårt starka nätverk och djupa branschinsikter gör oss till en självklar partner för företag som vill ligga steget före i sin rekrytering. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8167744-2130026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
151 71 (visa karta
)
151 71 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
10021394