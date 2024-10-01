Production Coordinator
Northvolt Revolt AB / Kulturjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kulturjobb i Skellefteå
2024-10-01
We are looking for a dedicated Production Coordinator to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
Job Scope
As a Production Coordinator, you will be responsible for supporting daily production administration at Northvolt. You will assist the shift manager by coordinating with different departments and managing tasks that ensure production flows smoothly, without interruptions due to missed orders or missing parts.
Key Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
Managing purchasing flows for consumable materials, tools, and other items used in production, ensuring timely delivery and receipt of goods.
Developing methods for inventory tracking, reordering, and escalation.
Implementing cost-reduction initiatives to minimize spending on repeat production-related orders.
Assisting with various production tasks and responsibilities.
Tracking the utilization and population of training matrices.
Supporting shift managers with administrative duties.
Collecting, preparing, and presenting data at pulse meetings.
Monitoring and tracking the impact of actions on production KPIs.
Assisting with training relating to new production systems and upskilling of manufacturing staff.
Coordinating administrative tasks around operator training.
Maintaining and promoting a stable 5S standard and mindset in the shop floor environment.
Working closely with all stakeholders on the shop floor to ensure smooth operations.
Requirements
Knowledge/Skills/Experience:
Technical education focused on production and manufacturing or over 2 years of experience in a manufacturing environment.
Self-motivated with an agile mindset, capable of working independently without close supervision.
Experience working in a multi-cultural environment and as part of a larger team.
Strong willingness and drive to be present on the shop floor.
Specific Skills/Abilities:
Proficient in written and spoken English, with Swedish being a plus.
Quick learner, able to adapt to changing situations.
Strong communication skills, able to effectively gather and distribute key information.
Capable of delivering high-quality work on time, enabling others to work effectively.
Personal Success Factors:
Ability to make decisions and take calculated risks in uncertain environments.
Open-minded, willing to embrace new ideas and learn.
A team player who contributes with energy and passion.
Comfortable working in an international environment and adapting to different cultures.
Self-motivated, trustworthy, and punctual with a strong work ethic.
Full-time employment, fixed salary.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with Northvolt Revolt AB may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 (Last day to apply is 2024-12-31)
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Revolt AB
(org.nr 559237-8060)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
8929801