Production Assembler
2025-12-04
, Kalix
, Övertorneå
, Överkalix
, Luleå
Role description
We are looking for a detail-oriented electronic assembler to join our production team. This is a full-time on-site role at the production site at Zpark Energy System in Haparanda.
In this on-site role, you will be responsible for various tasks within the production flow, including electronic assembly, managing deliveries, preparing shipments, and maintaining overall organization. Your primary focus will be on assembling electronic components.
Key Responsibilities:
Assemble electronic components and systems according to technical specifications and following our routines to ensure good quality standards.
Assist with the intake and organization of deliveries, making sure we have accurate inventory records
Prepare packages for shipment with proper labelling and documentation.
Collaborate with team members to maintain an efficient production flow and address any issues that arise.
Maintain a clean and organized workspace to support safety and efficiency.
Qualifications:
Previous experience in electronic assembly. Previous experience with battery system is preferred.
Proficiency in English is required; knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
Strong attention to detail, manual dexterity, and the ability to follow technical instructions.
Highly organized, methodical, and capable of working both independently and as part of a team.
How to apply:
Please send an email with your resume and cover letter at recruitment@zpark.se
, we get back to you as soon as possible!
