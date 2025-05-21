Product Tester
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-05-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Overview - Android DevTester / Product Tester
We are currently seeking skilled and hands-on individuals with a background in Android development who are eager to transition into a more testing-oriented role within product development. This opportunity offers the chance to work directly with embedded systems and software validation in real-world environments.
Role Description
As part of the testing team, you will be responsible for flashing software, installing updates, and reproducing issues in Android-based systems integrated into physical products. The focus is on ensuring software performance, stability, and integration quality at the end-user product level.
This is a highly practical role, requiring both a technical mindset and a readiness to work closely with physical hardware, including mounting and configuring Electronic Control Units (ECUs) for testing and diagnostics.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform software flashing and installation on hardware components.
Execute detailed testing, troubleshooting, and issue reproduction.
Collaborate with developers and product teams to ensure high software quality.
Engage in hands-on work with ECUs, including mounting and wiring for testing scenarios.
Contribute to test case creation and ensure traceability of test coverage.
Participate in CI/CD-driven testing processes using modern toolchains.
Required Qualifications:
Solid understanding of Android development principles, particularly in Kotlin.
Hands-on experience with CI/CD tools, especially Jenkins.
Familiarity with issue tracking and test documentation tools such as Jira.
Knowledge of the flashing process and embedded software deployment on ECUs.
Strong testing mindset with the ability to identify, break, and resolve issues in complex systems.
Experience creating and managing test cases and testing documentation.
Comfortable with physical tasks including installation, configuration, and test setup in lab or field environments.
Preferred Qualifications:
Possession of a valid C-class driving license is considered a plus.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
151 36 SÖDERTÄLJE Kontakt
Yahyokhon Saidmakhmudov Yahyosaid299@gmail.com 0739077467 Jobbnummer
9352798