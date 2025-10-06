Product Strategy Expert - Project / PMO Lead
OUR FUTURE ROLE
SAP's company goal is to be the #1 Enterprise Application and Business AI Company - powered by our leading platform. As a product strategy expert in the Product Strategy Office for SAP Product & Engineering Operations (P&EO), you actively engage evolving the product and board area strategy. For this, you collect insights from colleagues and the outside world, and align it with internal stakeholders and thought leaders. You will work on strategic projects and business initiatives. In those projects you will work with teams on all levels up to the executive board - shaping the future of SAP.
As a first assignment, you will lead the project that drives the SAP-wide harmonized product operating model.
Your tasks include but are not limited to the following:
Spearheading the transformation process as PMO Lead, ensuring alignment with SAP's strategic goals, enhancing collaboration across teams, and fostering an empowered product team environment. This role involves coordinating multiple stakeholders and ensuring project outcomes.
Driving strategic projects that create real impact and influence major decisions for SAP working closely with colleagues on all levels across SAP Product Engineering, Technology & Innovations, Strategy & Operations, and beyond.
Actively contributing to the enhancement of business and process performance, project and change management, organizational design.
Making informed decisions which address key business issues and give consideration to the impact on other parts of the business/organization.
Building relationships to teams in the department, unit, board area and SAP-wide to facilitate support for standards, processes, tools & guidelines and acts as communication channel.
Supporting development of (board) area specific strategy, execution and operational plans
Demonstrating thought-leadership in your strategic assignments and in continuously shaping the overarching SAP product strategy
Executing and communicating SAP product strategy to internal and external stakeholders
YOUR PROFILE
As a Product Strategy Expert you contribute to the team's success with the following experiences and attributes:
Product & Engineering Experiences
A background within Engineering or Product Management teams e.g. as product manager or product owner, including insights into a modern product operating model and an understanding of development processes and tools.
Proven track record in executing complex and large-scale transformation
Optional: A solid understanding of the SAP product portfolio, paired with knowledge of the SAP's internal processes and organizational structures.
Program Execution
Experience in executing complex and conceptually challenging programs is highly desirable.
Strategic Thinking
Ability to translate technology and market trends into strategic directions for SAP and break them down into actionable execution plans.
Capable of distilling key insights and creating lasting impact through clear and concise messaging.
Personal Attributes
Positive work attitude and a strong team spirit - demonstrating respect and valuing the importance of people for success in strategy work.
Ability to deliver high-quality results under tight deadlines.
Exceptional interpersonal skills - capable of engaging colleagues across units and reporting lines at all levels.
ABOUT THE TEAM
As part of Engineering and Technology Operations, the Product Strategy Office is responsible for driving the product strategy in Product Engineering and Technology & Innovations, working closely with board area representatives. Our team is passionate, collaborative, communicative, and strategic in our approach. We are looking for a dynamic and proactive colleague who shares our enthusiasm for SAP products and is eager to continuously learn and grow. As part of our team, you'll enjoy:
A fast-paced learning environment
The opportunity to build valuable skills and a strong professional network
A solid foundation for a successful career at SAP
We believe that the Product Strategy Office offers an exceptional platform for both personal and professional development. If you're excited about shaping the future of SAP products and are committed to ongoing learning, we invite you to apply and become part of our dedicated team.
