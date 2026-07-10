Product Specialist Video Products Fixed Camera, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-07-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about problem solving and helping people? Do you have a deep technical background, want to work closer to customers and contribute to making our products even better? Then this is for you! We are looking for a Product Specialist for the Video Products team.
What you'll do as Product Specialist, Fixed Cameras?
As Product Specialist you will belong to a larger team of Product Specialists for Video products where you will share knowledge, cooperate to solve customer problems, drive competence, and educate our regions. You will also work closely with respective Product Manager and dedicated teams in R&D to develop new products and take care of those already available on the market.
You will provide valuable input for new product development projects and be responsible for managing the existing products. As part of the R&D projects you are expected to provide market feedback on customer needs and issues as well as being a technical expert on the products.
In your role you will cooperate with many different parts of our organization, interacting with support and sales engineers across the world, external suppliers, partners, and customers. Your focus is technical, but always with the customer in mind.
Your work can be divided into four general areas:
Take part in the R&D development of new products/functionality, as an expert on customer needs, expectations, and requirements
Drive competence: Create training materials, run product training sessions, and create self-help content for customers and partners
Solve customer cases: Prioritize, troubleshoot, and solve complex support cases escalated from our local support teams worldwide, either on your own or in close cooperation with other Product Specialists or R&D engineers
Product Maintenance: Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure that issues are fixed quickly and that problems are contained so that as few customers as possible are affected. Also identify new functionality and assist in pre-sales questions
The role includes up to 15 days of travel per year. It is an exciting role with great possibilities to grow, learn new things and make a difference.
Who are you?
We are looking for a driven and structured individual with experience and talent in problem solving. We believe you have a service minded attitude, and that you are practical when it comes to technical matters, as you will need to do hands-on product testing and product evaluation. When needed you can take the role and act as task force leader and guide other disciplines in for example a complex customer case. You have the ability to understand how different devices work together as part of a whole system.
As a person you are communicative, have social skills and an ability to manage and perform in a multi-cultural environment with international contacts. You are always open to customers and colleagues, contributing to a good team spirit and a productive environment. To be successful in the role you need to be self-driven and able to prioritize and balance multiple requests from different stakeholders on a day-to-day basis.
We'd love to hear that you have:
A relevant technical education and at least 5 years work experience
Technical knowledge, experience or interest in working with Axis products and understanding how they work together as a solution for a specific use case
Troubleshooting skills
A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining technical matters
Experience from working in development projects
Interest in, and preferably experience of, creating training materials, support documentation, reviewing manuals and guides, etc
Excellent English skills, written and verbal
Swedish language skills, but if not - the desire and ambition to learn
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Cecilia Granbom at +46 46 272 1800 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9999959