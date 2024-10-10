Product Specialist
2024-10-10
Axis Product Management & Marketing team is looking for a Product Specialist to our HQ in Lund, Sweden! Do you want to be part in creating a safer and smarter world? In this role you will be responsible for parts of our System device portfolio.
Your future team
We are a close-knit team that value collaboration and each other. Together we are responsible for all video hardware products at Axis. Our scope includes e.g. portfolio planning, product planning, managing the products' life cycle, education & training and handling of complex support issues. Our interfaces are both internal and external. We create user-friendly technical documentation for all Axis products with the mission to make users feel smart. Within our responsibility lies also to develop marketing materials supporting sales, strengthening the Axis brand and build demand by communicating the value of Axis products and technologies.
What you'll do here as a Product Specialist
As Product Specialist for System device portfolio, you will belong to a larger team of Product Specialists for Video products where you will share knowledge, cooperate to solve customer problems, drive competence, and educate our regions. You will also work closely with the Product Manager for this area and with dedicated teams in R&D to develop new products and take care of those already available on the market. You will be responsible for managing the products within the System device portfolio and provide valuable input to new product development projects. As part of the R&D projects you are expected to provide market feedback on customer needs and issues as well as being a technical expert of the products.
In your role you will cooperate with many different parts of our organization, interacting with support and sales engineers across the world, external suppliers, partners, and customers. You focus is technical, but always with the customer in mind.
Your work can be divided into four general areas:
• Solve customer cases: Prioritize, troubleshoot, and solve complex support cases escalated from our local support teams worldwide, either on your own or in close cooperation with other Product Specialists or R&D engineers.
• Take part in the R&D development of new products/functionality, as an expert on customer needs, expectations, and requirements.
• Drive competence: Create training materials, run product training sessions, and create self-help content for customers and partners.
• Product Maintenance: Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure that issues are fixed quickly and that problems are contained so that as few customers as possible are affected. Also identify new functionality and assist in pre-sales questions.
The role includes up to 15 days of travel per year. It is an exciting role with great possibilities to grow, learn new things and make a difference.
Who are you?
We are looking for a driven and structured individual with experience and talent in problem solving. We believe you have a service minded attitude, and that you are practical when it comes to technical matters, as you will need to do hands-on product testing and product evaluation. When needed you can take the role and act as task force leader and guide other disciplines in for example a complex customer case. You have the ability to understand how different devices work together as part of a whole system. As a person you are communicative, have social skills and an ability to manage and perform in a multi-cultural environment with international contacts. You are always open to customers and colleagues, contributing to a good team spirit and a productive environment. To be successful in the role you need to be self-driven and able to prioritize and balance multiple requests from different stakeholders on a day-to-day basis.
It is of great value if you have technical knowledge and experience from working with similar products before that would be within responsible area.
We'd love to hear that you have:
• A relevant technical education and at least 5 years work experience.
• Technical knowledge, experience or interest in working with audio, electronics, software basics, data management, VMS, IP networks and JSON/API programming.
• Troubleshooting skills
• A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining technical matters.
• Experience from working in development projects.
• Interest in, and preferably experience of, creating training materials, support documentation, reviewing manuals and guides, etc.
• Excellent English skills, written and verbal.
• Swedish language skills, but if not - the desire and ambition to learn.
What Axis have to offer
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few. We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to act?
Does this sound interesting? We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
