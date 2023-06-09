Product Specialist
2023-06-09
COMPANY PROFILE:
Our client is a company operating within the solar energy industry, registered for electricity production facilities with the Swedish Electrical Safety Authority.
They operate in the field of Low voltage and grid area and have expertise in different solar cell solutions.
REGION:
Greater Stockholm area
JOB DESCRIPTION:
In this job, you will act as a product specialist/product engineer and be assigned to all solar energy projects. You will be developing the products and services according to the market developments and client requirements. You will be coordinating projects from planning, design, procurement, construction and commissioning. You act as the technical expert and make sure the technical aspects are being followed according to Swedish standards, rules and regulations. You will also play a crucial role in understanding and promoting our products to customers, providing technical expertise and supporting the sales and marketing processes.
As a product specialist, you bring extensive knowledge and understanding of solar energy products to the team. You will guide the team on the products, such as its feature, functionalities, applications and competitive advantages.
Further tasks, not limited to would be;
Product development, input and expertise
Project Management
Sales & Marketing support
Customer Support
Market analyses
As the market is developing rapidly, and the demands are high, it is important that you collaborate and communicate the product development with the team and stakeholders. You conduct training sessions, both internally and externally, to educate sales teams on the product development
PROFILE:
To excel in this position, we are seeking a candidate with the following knowledge and experience.
A master's degree in electrical engineering or related field. Preferably within sustainable energy engineering. You hold a Professional (PE) engineering license.
Experience from working as a product engineer, product specialist or project manager within the solar energy sector.
You bring extensive experience in the design, development and implementation of large-scale PV and energy storage projects.
You have good knowledge of electrical system design software, e.g. PVSyst, ETAP or similar tools and AutoCAD
You have strong knowledge of electrical codes, standards and regulations applicable to utility-scale PV and energy storage systems.
You have worked with grid connections and know its requirement as well as utility-scale power system operation.
You bring experience on large-scale grid-connected battery energy storage systems as well as energy storage, large-scale solar energy projects and Lithium-ion Batteries
You solve problems and are analytical and you can conduct system modelling and analyses.
You like taking responsibility for projects and have strong project management skills, including the interest and capability to manage multiple projects at the same time.
You have attention to detail and are committed to ensuring high-quality project deliverables.
We believe you bring a professional standard language ability in English; Swedish is beneficial but not a must.
As a person, you can articulate, with strong written and verbal communication skills, and a talent for building and accelerating relationships. You are appreciative of the value of strong relationships with your colleagues. You have a passion for working with lots of different people, a desire to add value, and an interest or affinity with the technology industry.
You have a can-do, positive mindset, and have the flexibility necessary to thrive in a scale-up, high-growth environment. You thrive in an environment with a strong work ethic and relish the opportunity to be learning and developing on a day-to-day basis.
Be an integral part of a small, high-growth business with serious career progression opportunities.
SALARY INDICATION:
Salary is in accordance with the market level. If you wish to have more information on the salary indication and benefits, please contact us today at contact@beyondo.se
RECRUITMENT PROCESS:
Beyondo will conduct the first screening and interview level, thereafter 1-3 interviews will follow with our client.
As we are looking to fill this role as soon as possible, we will be focussing on candidates living in Sweden, preferably the Greater Stockholm area already.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-09
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Project Specialist". Omfattning
Beyondo AB
(org.nr 559097-5131) Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
7869237