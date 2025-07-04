Product Specialist
BannerFlow AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Ready for a new challenge? Here is what we offer.
Team spirit, built upon trust & ownership.
Together, we decide how to win. We trust each other and take great ownership in what we do. We respect the individual, assume the best in others and believe in close collaboration and communication, within and outside of the team.
New challenges and personal growth.
We live by our entrepreneurial spirit, this means taking risks, identifying opportunities and always seeking new solutions. Do you have ideas how we can scale even faster? Bring them on!
A passionate and fun culture.
We are passionate about our work and believe that having lots of fun is essential for both creativity and success. Welcome to a diverse and inclusive workplace, with a lot of fun and exciting activities going on- including Health Month, inspirational sessions, team activities, company trips and board game nights.
A stable and global industry-leader based in Stockholm, expanding and scaling to new markets!
We're in a great position to drive success and seize new opportunities, our international customer base is constantly growing and so is our product. With the support of our new owners, we are making moves to expand into new markets, setting a clear course for growth in 2025.
Are you + Bannerflow = true?
As a Swedish-speaking Product Specialist, you work cross-functionally with customers and prospects to ensure excellent product delivery, high adoption and commercial success throughout the customer lifecycle.
Product Specialists have both broad and deep knowledge about the Bannerflow platform, the pains it solves, and the value the customer gets. The role acts as a trusted advisor within the digital advertising landscape by guiding customers to success by showcasing our platform, recommending best practices in ways of working, and leading customers in technical projects.
Daily tasks and responsibilities include:
Master and demonstrate how the Bannerflow platform works, what value it generates and the pains it solves different personas and industries.
Master in-depth product training sessions with existing customers and conduct value driven sales demos for prospective customers.
Have the curiosity to over time get an in depth understanding of the Bannerflow go-to-market execution, market dynamics, product vision, and our Must Win Battles (company strategy) that support the company growth.
Lead customer - initiated projects together with Customer Success Managers and Account Executives who primarily own the customer relationship.
Assist with customer ad-hoc troubleshooting sessions and solve complex software issues.
Guide customers through a perfect account setup and best practices for customers network integrations.
The role requires a high - level understanding of the network destination (DSP).
Contribute to product development of our platform by sharing customer insights and feedback with Product and Tech.
Identify improvement areas for internal processes and drive initiatives related to this.
So, what are we looking for?
To enjoy working at Bannerflow you should be eager to learn new things and happy to take on challenges. To succeed at Bannerflow in general you need to be passionate and have a black belt in collaboration. As the Bannerflow team is constantly growing, it's important that you embrace change and thrive in an environment where the landscape is always evolving.
We are looking for someone with skills in these areas (you might be an expert on all of these or just a few):
Solution-oriented and creative mindset.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills. A listener as well as a presenter with ability to adapt communication to different personas and use industry specific terminology.
Driven and structured problem solver.
Previous experience from SaaS or B2B.
An eye for design and experience from working with tools like Photoshop and Illustrator.
Familiar with JSON and XML feeds.
Knowledge about JavaScript, CSS and HTML.
Experience and good understanding of digital marketing.
Availability and flexibility to travel if needed.
Fluent in Swedish and English. It is a big bonus if you're fluent in another language, but it's not a requirement.
At Bannerflow, we live by our values of passion, collaboration, and challenge. As a Product Specialist, you'll help us continue to revolutionize the Ad Tech industry through cutting-edge technology and product excellence. You'll also get to enjoy our fun and engaging culture with activities like padel tournaments, webinars, Friday beers, and Level-up Hackathons. We offer a hybrid workplace and a competitive compensation package including pension according to ITP1, health allowance, parental leave top-up, and health care insurance. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242) Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Kontakt
Anna Hagström anna.hagstrom@bannerflow.com 073-5011837 Jobbnummer
9418929