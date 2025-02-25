Product Specialist - Network Intercoms
2025-02-25
Are you interested in working with innovative and user-friendly Network Intercoms? Are you passionate about trouble shooting challenging customer cases, empowering colleagues with the technical knowledge they need to support our customers and represent the Product Manager in R&D development projects? Then this might be the job for you!
We are looking for a Product Specialist for Network Intercoms in our New Business organization at Axis HQ in Lund,Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of the global Product Management team with Product Managers, Product Specialists and Sales Engineers for New Business product lines and will work closely together with R&D during product development as well as our support organization around the world.
What you'll do here as a Product Specialist?
Together with product managers, product specialists and other stakeholders within the team, you will be involved throughout the entire life cycle of AXIS Network Intercoms - from strategic planning to tactical activities, go-to the market, and maintenance. Your main responsibility will cover the following areas:
* Manage customer cases: Prioritize and resolve escalated support cases with a sense of urgency, either on your own, or in close cooperation with the other product specialists and/or developers.
* Build competence: Provide internal trainings, create technical documentation (Release notes, FAQs, How-to guides, technical notes, etc.) as well as training material in close collaboration with R&D and the other product specialists.
* Support development of new functionality: Try out early prototype and give inputs regarding supportability, stability and usability, as an expert on technical support and customer needs from post-sales perspective.
Drive product maintenance: Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure that customer issues are addressed quickly and properly, feedback from stakeholders outside of the team is taken into consideration during future development.
Some travel could occur but no more than 15 days a year.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for a driven and structured individual with experience and talent in problem solving. We believe you are a quick learner and have a service minded attitude. You are passioned about technology and practical when it comes to technical matters, as you will do hands-on product testing and demonstrations now and then. Since there are often many tasks that need to be managed, you need to have good time management skills. You have excellent communication skills to thrive in a multicultural environment with international contacts. Like us, you can work independently but also collaborate with the other team members. You enjoy diving into technical details while not losing the big picture.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A university degree in engineering and at least 5 years work experience with embedded network connected devices. Experience and talent in troubleshooting is a distinct advantage.
* Deep passion and understanding of technical matters. Knowledge in Axis products, network administration and/or streaming applications is of great value.
* A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining technical matters.
* Excellent time management skills.
* Good English language skills, Swedish is an advantage.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
