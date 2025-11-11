Product Quality Navigator
Are you a Foodie and have passion for food business?
Great, we are looking to recruit a Product Quality Navigator to join Range Area Consumer Packaged Goods.
At IKEA Food we are all passionate about food businesses who develop and provide delicious, desirable, safe, healthy, and sustainable food for the many people around the world. No doubt food matters to people and the planet and to the IKEA business. Our Food business is a strong contributor to the IKEA brand and business growth, and we have the ambition to drive positive change in the food industry.
We are on an existing journey where we, over the next years, will continue to strengthen the core of what we do, developing food that is good for people and the planet. Every day we dare to challenge ourselves and live our values and we embrace the future and face the opportunities to enable success.
We are based in Älmhult, the heart of IKEA, in IKEA of Sweden, where the total customer offer is developed and where we want to work close to our IKEA colleagues across the value chain and how we meet our customers every day.
Job Description
As a Product Quality Navigator, you belong to the Engineering function, and you will report to the Range Area Engineering Manager. You can contribute to growth by bringing diverse stakeholders together towards a common improvement potential and hence improving the quality perception of the range offer.
You bring strong interpersonal skills and project management aptitude. You will have the opportunity to translate deviations to improvements and ensure that we contribute to having happy customers in the end.
As Product Quality Navigator you will:
Be responsible for handling daily reported Food Alarms together with your colleagues in the Deviation Team. You act as investigation leader on assigned Food Alarms, which means that you coordinate actions within different stakeholders.
Analyze deviations, customer feedback and produce reports as input to the improvement of running range and news development
Secure learnings from deviations are captured and communicated back to relevant stakeholders
Contribute to develop the "handling deviation" process, related ways of working and relevant tools connected to your daily work
Participate in and initiate crossover initiatives within IKEA Food regarding quality improvements
Contribute to establishing a strong quality culture among all IKEA Food Co-workers
We are looking for a person with interest in and experience of Quality Deviation handling, quality improvement and measurements through the eyes of the customer. We see that you have a university education with flair for project management and business aptitude and you are fluent both in spoken and written English. As part of the assignment, you will be on duty every sixth weekend.
As a person you are team-oriented and straight forward. You can work in a changing and fast-moving environment; you have a detail-oriented problem-solving approach with a focus on accuracy, and you work in a structured way. You have a high ability to coordinate, act and follow up.
We work in a global environment with co-workers from all over the world. As a company we are constantly developing, which requires the ability to drive change in a complex, fast paced, international environment to achieve outcomes that contribute to the overall goals of IKEA Food.
Does this sound like your next challenge? We are curious to get to know you so warm welcome with your application - CV and letter of motivation-in English. We will interview continuously, hence, do not wait too long to submit your application.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Adriana Paun - Engineering Manager at adriana.paun@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Christina Appelqvist at christina.appelqvist1@inter.ikea.com
Älmhult is the heart of IKEA!
Älmhult is the heart of IKEA!

This is where our culture and values were shaped and are still developing. It is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Beside the IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotel, the IKEA store, and many other places to learn and meet, there is Aktivitetshuset, which is a meeting place and spare time facility with lots of possibilities for IKEA co-workers and their families. If you choose to commute to Älmhult, this is not a problem because the office is a stone's throw from the train station, and the shuttle buses to Helsingborg leave right outside IKEA of Sweden.
