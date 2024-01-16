Product Quality Leader Powertrain
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About the role
As a Product Quality Leader (PQL) for Engine and EATS you will lead the work within the issue detection and pre-study area. You will use several different sources of information, i.e., quality reports, telematics, warranty, our dealer network to identify which are the issues that are affecting our customers the most and you will help to prioritize them, perform pre-investigations, and secure that appropriate corrective actions are taken together with the Product Owners. Your proactive approach will ensure timely mitigation measures, preventing customer dissatisfaction before it even arises.
An important part of the job is also to develop our way of working and methods to detect customer problems through analysis of fault codes and vehicle data using data analytics.
Skills & knowledge
* Strong analytical abilities, including expertise in statistics, applied mathematics, and database and data visualization applications like Excel and Power BI.
* Excellent communication skills, capable of conveying information about tasks, plans, schedules, strategies, and organizational structure to stakeholders. Proficient in communicating with people from various backgrounds and functions, utilizing oral as well as presentation skills.
* Effective decision-making skills, adept at identifying critical issues and problems, and selecting the most suitable option from available alternatives.
This is you
Since we use data from many different sources, you are an organized person with a passion for data analysis and data storytelling. You know how to find facts from data and make decisions based on them. You are a convincing person with good social skills, and you can build and maintain strong relationships. You like to communicate and be the bridge between different departments and levels in the organization.
People often describe you as a "lifelong learner" and a "knowledge-sharer." You use your skills to constantly learn new things and help others in their learning journey. You are results-oriented, but you prefer to work in a team because it's more fun and rewarding
Your Experience and Qualifications
* Master's or bachelor's degree in engineering, Statistics, or a related field, or equivalent technical university education.
* A proven track record of success in quality management, data analytics, and issue resolution.
* Expertise in data visualization and storytelling, with the ability to communicate complex technical information clearly and effectively.
* Proficiency in predictive analytics techniques
Other relevant skills:
* Experience in project management, demonstrating the ability to plan, organize, and execute projects effectively.
* Familiarity with powertrain product development processes and product know-how.
* Proficiency in tools such as JIRA, KOLA, IMPACT, ARGUS, EDB, VDB, VDA, LVD, UCHP, QAST, and PowerBI.
Curious and have some questions? Contact me!
Patrik Kruse, Manager Product Quality Powertrain, +46 739 021218, patrik.kruse@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4318-42188068". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Patrik Kruse 031 660000 Jobbnummer
8396810