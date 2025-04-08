Product Quality Engineer
2025-04-08
About FlexLink
FlexLink is a leading organization headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden and has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60.
We are a leading provider of high-end solutions to manufacturing industries such as food, beverages, tissues, personal care, pharmaceutical, automotive, batteries and electronics.
Our business portfolio encompasses a wide range of innovative solutions in automated production flows, with conveyor design, custom conveyor engineering, and software support to manage the information flows in a production process to match the material movement.
Working closely with our global customers, we strive to provide state-of-the-art solutions that deliver production efficiency and enable sustainable manufacturing today and tomorrow.
For more detailed information about FlexLink and its comprehensive business landscape, please visit www.flexlink.com.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy. Coesia operates in 36 countries with 20 different companies and employs over 8,000 people as of 2023.
About the role
Product Quality Engineer plays a vital role in ensuring that products meet quality standards and customer expectations. This position not only safeguards the organization's reputation but also ensures customer satisfaction and loyalty. The ideal candidate will possess a combination of technical knowledge, analytical capabilities, and strong interpersonal skills to drive quality initiatives effectively by ensuring that products consistently meet or exceed quality expectations throughout their lifecycle. This role involves collaboration with cross-functional teams to establish quality benchmarks, conducting through inspections, testing, and implementing quality assurance protocols.
Main activities and responsibilities
Direct involvement in Initial Samples approval (by following PPAP process)
Handling external and internal complaints as a complaint handler
Planning and performing product audits
Participating in PFMEA, DFMEA, Root Cause Analysis, and Part Approval Process
Creating and updating quality procedures and instructions, including proposing new measures to correct or improve the company's final products.
Presenting facts and data to the management team
Support test engineers in quality related topics.
Support project in various quality related topics.
What You Need to Be Successful
Previous experience as a Product Quality Engineer or in a similar position
Bachelor's or Master's Degree (preferably in Engineering)
Ability to use quality tools (5W2H, Ishikawa) and understand requirements from different ISO standards (ISO 9001)
Basic skills in reading and interpreting technical drawings.
Fluent English in both speaking and writing.
Knowledge of SAP and Windchill is an advantage.
Our Offer
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Merit increase (extra salary increase on top of the annual salary revision, based on performance)
Wellness allowance 4000kr/year
Parental pay
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Free onsite parking and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Join the team!
This is a permanent, full-time position. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Sara Awak at sara.awak@flexlink.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position.
Coesia is an equal-opportunity employer and embraces diversity and inclusion
E-post: sara.awak@flexlink.com Omfattning
