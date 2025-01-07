Product Portfolio Associate
2025-01-07
About Lingon Certificates AB
Lingon Certificates AB is a pioneering company dedicated to simplifying Web3 technologies for businesses and individuals. Our platform enables the creation and utilization of digital certificates of authenticity and ownership, secured on the blockchain, without requiring technical expertise or cryptocurrency knowledge.
Our mission is to enhance storytelling, product value, and trust by providing accessible blockchain-based solutions. We offer a seamless process for data collection in value chains as well as the issuing and managing of digital certificates, making it easier for businesses to become compliant with European directives and regulations for sustainability reporting while at the same time benefitting from improved interactions with suppliers, clients, and end users.
Lingon's product portfolio includes innovative solutions such as digital product passports, NFC-/QR-tagged certificates, and tools for sustainability reporting. These offerings are designed to address diverse use cases, including creative works, loyalty programs, and product traceability, contributing to transparency and trust across industries, with a special focus on the furniture and lighting industries in Europe.
As a Product Portfolio Associate, you will play a key role in shaping and managing this portfolio, working at the forefront of innovation to align our products with business needs, customer demands, and regulatory frameworks.
Position Overview
We are seeking a Product Portfolio Associate to join our dynamic team in Stockholm. In this full-time role (40 hours per week), you will take part in the development and management of our product portfolio while supporting projects with KPI creation, visualization, and follow-up. This position offers an exciting opportunity to collaborate with stakeholders, industry partners, and cross-functional teams to drive innovation and achieve strategic objectives.
You will report directly to our Chief Executive Officer.
Key Responsibilities
Design and develop KPIs aligned with company objectives and business strategy.
Collaborate with project teams to design, research, and produce ready-to-implement KPI dashboards with compelling visuals.
Work across departments to advance the development of the product portfolio, including initiatives such as value chain traceability and digital product passports.
Enhance and refine the design of existing activities related to the company's product portfolio.
Contribute to project planning, coordination, and execution.
Qualifications
Master's degree in Engineering, Technology, or a related field (studies in sustainability are a plus).
At least 2 years of experience in the blockchain industry.
Proven track record in KPI-related projects and managing product portfolios in a professional setting.
Experience in domain research and independent project execution.
Prior experience in developing digital KPI dashboards and performing data analytics.
Familiarity with sustainable development goals (SDGs) and a background in sustainability.
Passion for digital technologies such as Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data analytics.
Understanding of EU regulations like the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and digital product passports is required.
Knowledge of the furniture industry and value chain traceability is desired.
Candidates must have a valid work permit for Sweden, or be eligible to apply for one, if required.
Skills and Competencies
Proficiency in project management tools such as Jira.
Advanced skills in R programming or Python.
Proficiency in Tableau and MS Office tools.
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
Leadership skills with the ability to manage projects effectively.
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish and German is a plus.
What We Offer
A dynamic and innovative work environment with minimal bureaucracy.
Salary in line with industry standards and potential participation in competitive incentive programmes.
A collaborative startup environment and team culture.
Flexible working hours.
Opportunities to grow and contribute to the future of Web3 and digital sustainability solutions.
Additional Information
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Employment Type: Full-time (40 hours per week), permanent employment
Start Date: February 2025 or earlier (flexible)
Application Process
To apply, please submit your CV and Cover letter to info@lingon.io
. The deadline for applications is January 20, 2025. We will proceed with the recruitment process as soon as we find a suitable candidate, so early applications are encouraged.
We welcome applications from all qualified candidates regardless of gender, nationality, or background.
By submitting your application, you consent to Lingon Certificates AB processing your personal data for the purpose of evaluating your qualifications for the position. Your information will be stored securely and used solely in connection with this recruitment process. If you are not selected for the position, your personal data will be retained for up to 1 month after your submission, unless you request earlier deletion. Lingon Certificates AB, as the data controller, is responsible for processing your personal data. If you have any questions regarding your data or wish to request access, correction, or deletion of your personal information, please contact us. Your data may be stored on our email server, provided by Google, which complies with GDPR requirements to protect your personal data Så ansöker du
