Fullstack Developer .Net/C# & React
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige
Job description:
We are looking for a Fullstack Developer for our client of electric vehicles. You will be part of a team that develops complete energy and charging solutions for electric vehicle users around the world. As a Full-Stack Developer, you will play a key role in developing the digital tools that support our home charging ecosystem both dashboard and portal. You will join a collaborative, self-organized cloud development team, working primarily with .NET and AWS. Your work will span the full stack, contributing to secure, scalable, and user centric cloud solutions that enhance the everyday experience of EV users and installers globally. In this role, you will:
• Build and refine backend and frontend features for core digital applications
• Create and integrate scalable, cloud native services
• Enhance system performance, reliability, and usability
• Work closely with developers, testers, and the broader EV team
• Take initiative, communicate openly, and bring creativity to solving complex problems We value curiosity, independence, and the drive!
Skills required:
You are an experienced Fullstack Developer skilled in:
Backend: .NET, C#, AWS, Kafka, SQS/SNS, ECS with Fargate, PostgreSQL, DynamoDB
Frontend: React, React Remix/SPA, Vite, TanStack Query
Cloud: AWS management and DevOps practices
Fluent in English both written and spoken (Swedish is a plus)
A Swedish driver's license (B) is a huge benefit
Experience required:
• Integrating complex systems in cloud environments
• Familiarity with cloud security in distributed systems
• Event driven architectures
• Infrastructure as Code (IaC), ideally with Pulumi
• You have 5+ years of work experience preferably within the automotive industry
• Minimum a bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in SW/IT
Soft skills:
You work analytically and in a structured way. You see continuous testing and quality assurance as essential parts of development. You thrive in collaborative, dynamic environments and enjoy working in diverse, international teams. You are curious, open and helpful to the team. You have excellent communicational skills and can easily collaborate cross-functionally. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fullstack Developer C#/.NET". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Kontor Jobbnummer
9960480