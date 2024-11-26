Product planner
2024-11-26
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are looking for new talent to join the planning team within Projects and planning, as a product planner. The planning team is responsible for Customer Order in IFS, from demand to delivery, balancing the workload through production and clearly communicate the status of assigned projects.
As a product planner, you work in the interface between project, production planning, industrialization and manufacturing.
Your responsibility is to monitor and plan supply and demand to project schedules. This includes activities such as:
* Ownership of articles within your team
* Responsibility of creating shop order
* Responsible for your purchased articles and the interface with supply
Your profile
We are looking for a positive, structured, team player who has a strong personal drive.
It is considered additional qualifications to have:
* Experience of production and/or material planning
* Knowledge about IFS or other MPS system.
* Easy to collaborate and enjoy working in an environment with many different contacts
* Knowledge and experience about our products
* An interest in technology
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
