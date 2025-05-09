Product Owner to Location and Driver Functions
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
We are now looking for a Product Owner to strengthen our teams within Digitial Connected Functions at TRATON R&D. You will lead the development efforts of your agile teams, focusing on creating customer value and shaping tomorrow's global connected vehicles. This role involves collaborating with various stakeholders and ensuring alignment with the overall Connected Systems strategy.
Job Responsibilities
Your task is to work with both current solutions and the future. As the solutions we create moving forward are expected to be used globally within TRATON. In your daily work, you will be performing classic Product Owner tasks in an exciting and dynamic environment using the Scaled Agile Framework.
You will:
Lead the development efforts of your agile teams in alignment with your product roadmap, focusing on incremental customer value deliveries.
Collaborate closely with other Product Owners, DevSecOps development teams, and stakeholders within SCANIA and the TRATON Group.
Work with requirements and improvement proposals across Scania and TRATON.
Set the product strategy and align it with the overall Connected Systems strategy.
Ensure product development is visible and understandable for all stakeholders using appropriate methods and tools (including Jira).
The position offers a lot of personal responsibility, a dynamic work environment, high technical level of work and an opportunity to influence the future.
Who You Are
To do well in this role, you'll need to be a team player with great people skills. You are a problem solver, good at communicating, and you enjoy a challenge. You're organized, goal-focused, and fluent in English, both written and spoken. We think you'll have a university degree in engineering (like embedded systems, mechatronics, or computer science) or similar work experience.
Preferred Qualifications:
Prior experience in a Product Owner or similar role in an Agile/Scrum environment.
Familiarity with the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).
Experienced in working with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
A strategic mindset with the ability to align product strategy with organizational goals.
This Is Us
As part of the unit Location and Driver Functions at TRATON R&D, you will have access to a stimulating environment with possibilities to network and collaborate internationally within the TRATON group and within the different Brands. We work with a large product portfolio of Digital Connected Functions including for example connected maps, zone management, remote control, climate control, tachograph and vehicle alarm. We develop high performing location and driver functions both onboard and offboard for all brands within the TRATON group.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-23. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Ebba Lewerentz (Head of Location and Driver functions) ebba.lewerentz@scania.com
