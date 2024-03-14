Product Owner Software
Sandvik AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Sandvik Machining Solutions (SMS) we're now looking for an experienced and collaborative Product Owner to join our agile development team. Welcome to an exciting role in a global organization where we offer you great opportunities to develop - both personally and professionally!
About your job
In this position, you ensure that the application product roadmap is defined in line with the business capability plans by setting the vision for the application product to be built. You take ownership of the product backlog and prioritize the backlog items based on business value and stakeholder input - ensuring that the backlog is populated in detail. Supporting the product development team when clarifications are required and managing stakeholders is part of your job. Additionally, you're responsible for translating business requirements into actionable user stories, prioritizing features and maintaining the product backlog, as well as improving the development process.
You report to the CIO as this is a new part of the Engineering Software area within SMS IT. The location for this position is Stockholm and allows for a hybrid working schedule. Regular visits to our SMS offices and international travel are a natural part of the job.
Your profile
We're looking for an inspiring leader with excellent communication and interpersonal skills - you're able to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and other key stakeholders. You have a degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, or related field, as well as experience as a Product Owner or a similar role in agile software development environments.
Other necessary competencies include:
Experience working with project management tools.
Knowledge of software development processes and techniques.
Familiar with product management principles and practices.
Fluency in English, verbally and in writing.
You're structured, analytical and use agile ways of working - you're able to solve problems and make decisions in uncertain business situations. With your business and solution-oriented mindset, you're self-motivated, detail-oriented, and eager to drive things forward.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Annika Hultqvist, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 616 03 21
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist
Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
Send your application no later than April 1, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0064780.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2023, sales were approximately 49 billion SEK with about 20,300 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Sandvik AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8541952