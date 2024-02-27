Product Owner: Intraday
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
Join Flower as our Product Owner Intraday in Stockholm
What We Do
At Flower, we're leaders in enabling a sustainable future through our innovative energy solutions. Our Digital Power Refinery Platform acts as a virtual power plant, integrating a diverse range of generation, consumption, and storage assets to optimise electricity benefits across multiple levels and enable flexibility in energy systems. As we extend our groundbreaking services across Europe, we are looking to enhance our team with talented individuals passionate about making a difference.
The Team
As the Product Owner Intraday, you will play a pivotal role in the Trading domain, acting as an interface between the Modelling squad and the Trading Implementation & Operations squad. Your mission is to lead our efforts in building capabilities to engage on intraday wholesale markets, coordinating prediction models, data management, bidding, data streams, and more.
Join us in reshaping the future of energy trading as we collaboratively work towards sustainable and efficient solutions.
About the Role
As the Product Owner Intraday, your responsibilities will include:
•
Project Management:
• Drive the creation of project roadmaps and follow up on their progress, aligning them with the goals of the domain and the objectives of the organization.
• Manage team time and prioritize tasks to meet deadlines effectively.
•
Collaboration and Communication:
• Be the point of contact about project development, working closely with internal and external stakeholders to ensure successful project delivery.
• Communicate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders, organizing sync meetings when needed.
•
Resource Management:
• Ensure the right staffing and resource allocation to enable successful completion of projects.
• Identify and address any resource gaps or constraints.
•
Risk Management:- Develop contingency plans and adapt to unforeseen circumstances, ensuring project success despite challenges.
•
Continuous Improvement:- Proactively seek feedback and implement process enhancements to optimize project delivery, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Who you are
To excel in this role:
• Several years of experience in a fast-changing environment and rapidly scaling business.
• Proven experience successfully leading projects and their contributors.
• Proactive, excited about collaborating with colleagues across the organization.
• Organized, flexible, and adept at adapting to changing project requirements and priorities.
• Proven experience in identifying and mitigating project risks.
• Resourceful, self-starter capable of addressing challenges and finding innovative solutions.
• Ability to inspire and motivate team members to achieve project goals.
• Excellent time management skills to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.
Stand out with:
• Experience leading projects in the energy sector, particularly in wholesale or ancillary services.
• Relevant technical experience, especially in Python and AWS.
• Experience working with an agile methodology and familiarity with Jira.
What We Offer
Flower provides a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package, and significant opportunities for professional growth and development. Join our team to play a key role in driving our success and shaping the future of renewable energy.
Location
While we value office collaboration, we also support remote work. Our office is located at Söder Mälarstrand 21, a few minutes away from the Gamla Stan subway station.
Apply
If you're passionate about project management, intraday trading, and driving sustainable solutions in the energy sector, apply now. Submit your CV and a brief motivational letter highlighting your experience and why you're excited to join Flower. The recruitment process involves meetings with our Talent Acquisition Manager, a technical interview with the team, and further discussions with our VP of Trading, and CEO.
Ready to lead Flower's intraday trading initiatives? Apply now and be a crucial part of our journey with Flower! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558) Arbetsplats
Flower Kontakt
Rakhi Romarker rakhi@flowertech.se 0763404706 Jobbnummer
8499499