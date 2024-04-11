Product Owner for Collaboration Services
2024-04-11
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As Product Owner for Collaboration Services, you will be an enabler for the Aurobay employees to thrive at work. You, together with the team, will play an important role in increasing end user happiness and support our journey to becoming a great place to work.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
You are a curious person with proven ability to build great relationships and get results from working together with others. You probably have experience as a Microsoft 365 architect-, tech lead- or platform owner role before. You apply a system thinking when you design solutions, and you are well familiar with Microsoft good practices. You lean on DevOps principles when you work with your team, your users, and your stakeholders. You have a golden path mindset, creating loveable & automated solutions consumable by self-service. Aurobay has chosen Azure Cloud to enable our business, it is an advantage if you are experienced in the Azure environment for building integrations and extensions. It is beneficial if you have experience in buying IT solutions and collaborating with procurement teams to run effective RFQs, ensuring active participation from the user community and stakeholders.
Your role at Aurobay
As Product Owner for Collaboration Services, you will play a pivotal role in creating a great worklife experience. This involves ensuring that the company stays up to date with the latest offerings within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, Entra ID, Active Directory, and other collaboration tools like Miro. Additionally, you champion the security and compliance of the environment in collaboration with the security teams.
Your role also involves guiding your team to set the technical vision, guiding principles, and golden paths in collaboration with the tech community. Moreover, you lead the change from carve-out focus and building capabilities from scratch to becoming a DevOps oriented team working with continuous improvement.
As a Product Owner, you stand for continuous learning, self-service solutions enabling team autonomy, golden paths instead of control, great user experience, and relentless automation. You collaborate with stakeholders and cross-functional teams to gather requirements, prioritize product features and enhancements, and work closely with the team to ensure the product vision is translated into roadmaps.
With a data driven approach you measure the quality & usage of your services to identify areas for improvement, drive adoption within the organization.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is April 30, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Jessica Hofbauer, jessica.hofbauer@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
+46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
+46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
+46 728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
