Product Owner
2026-03-06
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Product Owner for one of our clients. The Product Owner drives the development of Digital Dealer, ensuring the solution is user-centric, business-aligned, and data-driven.
The role focuses on maximizing product value through clear prioritization, agile delivery, and close collaboration with key stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities * Own and prioritize the product backlog and maintain a transparent roadmap. * Lead iterative and agile product development. * Ensure the product supports efficient workshop and dealer processes. * Collaborate with stakeholders and align priorities across functions. * Integrate AI, analytics, and data-driven insights into the product. * Track performance through defined OKRs and KPIs. * Ensure compliance with strategic, security, and governance frameworks.
Required Skills * Strong analytical and structured problem-solving skills. * Experience in agile delivery and iterative development. * Understanding of AI, data analytics, and digital ecosystems. * Strong communication and stakeholder management ability. * Ability to define and monitor OKRs/KPIs.
Experience Requirements * Minimum 1 year of experience as a Product Owner or equivalent. * Experience with digitalization of workshop or service processes. * Experience with UX, data, AI, or cloud is beneficial.
Stakeholders Key interfaces include commercial functions, regional organizations, business units, D365 program teams, IT functions, R&D, and service-related departments.
Location: Södertälje
Workmodel : Hybrid
Start date: 2026.04.01
End date: 2028.03.31
Application Deadline: 2026-03-18
