About the Job
The Product Owner is responsible for maximizing product value for customers by collaborating with stakeholders to establish clear goals aligned with business objectives. Key responsibilities include building and prioritizing the team backlog, breaking down epics into actionable features and user stories, defining acceptance criteria, planning iterations, engaging stakeholders, and ensuring high-quality feature releases. The Product Owner plays a crucial role in team collaboration, taking an essential role in Sprint Team Demos as well as Monthly Increment demos. Ensuring that features are released with the highest quality is essential in this role, as well as understanding both technical requirements and market trends.
Your skills and attributes
• Advanced knowledge of Novacura Flow or another Low-Code Application
• Excellent communication and presentation skills, including the ability to explain complex technical solutions to a non-technical audience
• Significant experience with the software development life cycle using agile methodologies
• Prior experience working as a business analyst, sales engineer, software developer or solution architect
• BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or similar field
• Proficient in business English
What we offer
We strongly believe in working with individuals who are passionate about what they do. When you have the opportunity to excel in what you do best, the results will be extraordinary.
We offer you a global development role in an innovative and fast-growing company at the forefront of technology, where you can deliver tangible value to our customers. We provide competitive benefits, compensation based on competence and performance, and the chance to collaborate with highly talented Novacurians who make exceptional colleagues.
How to apply
If you believe we're a good match, don't hesitate to apply today! Our selection process is ongoing, so seize this opportunity. For inquiries regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to Ellen Jingrot, Global Talent Acquisition Specialist, at ellen.jingrot@novacura.com
. For questions regarding the position, please contact Paul Phillips, VP Product Management, at paul.phillips@novacura.com
.
About Novacura
At Novacura we are passionate about solutions that enable our customers to work smarter and faster in their businesses. We work with several business systems and our own unique product Novacura Flow. We are a global organization with close cooperation between our offices in different countries and we have high ambitions to continue to develop and grow in all our markets. Ersättning
