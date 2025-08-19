Product Owner - Simas
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-08-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about digital products, logistics processes, and agile ways of working? Scania is looking for a skilled Product Owner to take lead of SIMAS - our international application used in Inhouse Logistics - and guide its continuous development and value delivery across global operations.
In this role, you will act as the central link between business stakeholders and the agile development team. You will be responsible for setting the product vision, managing the product backlog, and ensuring that technical and business perspectives are aligned. SIMAS is a business-critical system, used across logistics centers and production units globally - and you will play a key role in its evolution.
Job Responsibilities
You will be part of a global development team and work closely with business process owners, system analysts, IT specialists, and super users.
Your key responsibilities include:
• Owning and prioritizing the SIMAS backlog, balancing business goals and technical constraints
• Defining clear backlog items based on user needs, process flows, and system capabilities
• Coordinating and validating business requirements, and leading backlog refinement
• Planning and managing product releases, including timelines and user training
• Leading user acceptance testing and supporting global end-users
• Acting as the voice of the customer in the agile team, ensuring continuous value delivery
Who You Are
You likely hold a university degree in Information Systems, Industrial Engineering, Logistics, Computer Science, or a related field. However, equivalent professional experience in digital product development, logistics systems, or enterprise IT environments is equally valuable.
You have previously worked in roles such as Product Owner, Business Analyst, or Application Specialist, and are confident navigating between business requirements and system realities. You are comfortable discussing requirements with business stakeholders, as well as working closely with developers and architects to find feasible solutions. You understand how software is built, released and used - and how to turn user needs into well-defined and prioritized features.
You are structured, communicative, and self-driven. You thrive in complex environments, can prioritize effectively, and are comfortable making decisions that impact both users and technical development. Experience working with agile frameworks such as Scrum or SAFe is a strong advantage. Fluency in English is required.
This Is Us
We are a team of ten dedicated colleagues working to develop, improve and harmonize Global processes across Scania's production units.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Mie Åstrand, Group Manager, mie.astrand@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9465321