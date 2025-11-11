Product Owner - Payments
About us
We are looking for a Product Owner to join SEB Embedded! As a Product Owner within the payments area, you will belong to the Financial Services Domain in our Banking as a Service (BaaS) organization. You will work closely with all types of competences within the domain to ensure that we build the best solutions on the market for managing our Banking as a Service customers in a compliant manner while still challenging the status quo.
About the team
Our team thrives on collaboration, where diverse perspectives are valued and every voice matters. You'll work closely with talented individuals from various backgrounds, including backend engineers, area specialists and stakeholders. We embrace Agile principles to ensure our products are delivered efficiently and we foster a culture of continuous growth.
In SEB Embedded we are passionate about product development. In the Payments team we are currently on the journey of optimizing our product catalog, and the mission is to build and develop seamless payments, driving innovation, and setting the gold standard for payment excellence.
What you will do
Own the direction and execution of the Payments team's product roadmap. Set a clear direction for the product aligned with customer needs, business strategy and technical objectives.
Create, refine and prioritize the product backlog. Gather requirements for future development and ensure the backlog items are well-defined, understandable and valuable.
Act as the main point of contact between the development team and stakeholders such as client management, customers, product specialists and other product owners.
Continuously seek ways to enhance quality, cost efficiency and what actions can be taken to enhance customer/stakeholder experience, performance and mitigate related risks.
Contribute to cross-organizational discussions and strengthen the Product Owner community at SEB Embedded.
Who you are
Experience working as a Product Owner, ideally within payments teams.
Strong collaborator with the ability to prioritize needs and communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Experience leading and working within cross-functional teams.
Excellent analytical thinking, data informed decision making and problem-solving skills.
Ability to identify risks and efficiently mitigate them.
Excellent communication skills in English.
What we offer
At SEB Embedded we offer the best of both worlds: the stability and security of an established bank together with the innovation and energy of a scale-up. You will work alongside exceptional colleagues, in an environment that supports your growth and development while you contribute to shaping the future of financial services. Så ansöker du
