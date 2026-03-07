Product Optimization Manager To Cdon Group
2026-03-07
CDON Group operate some of the leading e-commerce marketplaces in the Nordics. Through theur platforms CDON and Fyndiq, they connect millions of consumers with thousands of merchants every day. To continue improving their marketplace experience, we are now looking for a Product Optimization Manager who can turn product data into meaningful insights and measurable improvements. This role sits at the intersection of data, product strategy, and user experience - helping the organization make smarter decisions through analytics, experimentation, and clear recommendations.
If you enjoy working where data meets product strategy, and want to help shape the future of one of the Nordics' largest marketplaces, we would love to hear from you! The selection is ongoing so send in you application today.
You are offered
Meaningful ownership - shape their analytics infrastructure and experimentation culture from the ground up
Close collaboration - work directly with senior product and design stakeholders on impactful initiatives
Flexible hybrid work from their Stockholm office
Competitive compensation and benefits package
A team culture built around curiosity, transparency, and continuous learning
About the role
As a Product Optimization Manager, you will own the product analytics and experimentation setup for their marketplace platform. You will work closely with Product Managers, UX Designers, and their Data team to analyze user behavior, identify opportunities, and run experiments that improve conversion, engagement, and overall product performance. Together, you will help build a strong culture of data-informed decision-making across the product organization.
This is a hands-on individual contributor role where you will have a real impact on how their product evolves.
Tasks
Product Analytics & Insights:
Define, monitor, and report on key product KPIs, including user behavior, conversion funnels, and feature adoption
Build and maintain dashboards and reporting frameworks that provide stakeholders with a clear view of product performance
Translate complex behavioral data into clear, actionable recommendations that guide product decisions
Identify patterns and opportunities that help improve the customer journey and conversion rate
A/B Testing & Experimentation
Design and run end-to-end product experiments, from hypothesis and setup to analysis and recommendations
Collaborate with Product Managers and Designers to identify high-impact testing opportunities
Own and prioritize the product experimentation roadmap
Help establish experimentation as a core practice across the organization
Analytics Infrastructure & Tracking
Own the strategy and governance of our Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Tag Manager (GTM) setup
Implement, test, and troubleshoot tags, triggers, and variables to ensure accurate data collection
Work with engineers to maintain a clean and reliable data layer
Cross-functional Collaboration
Work closely with Product Managers to shape product roadmaps and measure feature impact
Support UX Designers with quantitative insights to validate design hypotheses
Participate in product discovery, strategy discussions, and sprint planning, ensuring a strong data perspective from the start
We are looking for
Proven experience in product analytics, CRO, or a similar data-focused role
Experience working with digital products or e-commerce platforms
Hands-on expertise with Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Tag Manager (GTM)
Experience designing and analyzing A/B tests using tools such as GrowthBook, Optimizely, or similar platforms
Strong experience collaborating with Product Managers and UX Designers
Ability to communicate analytical insights clearly to non-technical stakeholders
Experience with at least one data visualization tool such as Looker, Tableau, Power BI, or similar
It is considered a plus if you have:
Familiarity with SQL or Python for deeper data exploration
Experience working with BigQuery or other cloud-based data warehouses
Experience from marketplace or multi-sided platform environments
PRACTICAL DETAILS
Contact: Kathinka Evers
Selection: Ongoing
Start: Asap with regards to notice period
Location: Ynglingagatan 16, Stockholm
Full time position
This is a recruitment to CDON Group and the recruitment process is handled by Professionals Nord.
Cdon Group
Kathinka Evers
