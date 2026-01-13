Product Masterdata Administrator
2026-01-13
This is a great opportunity for a professional looking to strengthen their expertise in master data administration while contributing to meaningful projects.
We are looking for a Product Masterdata Administrator to join a dynamic team in Gothenburg. This is 1-year contract with possibility of extension, providing an exciting opportunity to contribute to product data management, system integration, and new project launches.
Role Overview:
* Support projects for new product launches and updates to existing products.
* Ensure complete and accurate product data in ERP and MDM systems.
* Maintain correct specifications for product labeling and manufacturing.
* Deliverables are aligned with project timelines.
Requirements:
* Education in Information Systems, Technology, Logistics, Economics, or equivalent knowledge.
* Experience with ERP systems, preferably Microsoft Dynamics 365 FO (Finance and Operations).
* Proficient in MS Office, particularly Excel.
* Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and ability to manage multiple tasks.
* Fluent in English and swedish (spoken and written).
Desired Skills & Competencies:
* Experienced ERP user with broad IT understanding.
* Independent problem solver with strong collaboration skills.
* Communicative, able to present and formulate messages clearly.
* Ability to prioritize critical tasks and maintain structured documentation.
Interested candidates are invited to submit their CV and contact information for consideration. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12
https://www.multimind.se/
Rekryteringskonsult
Saeeda Mahmoud 0708152782
