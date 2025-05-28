Product Marketing Specialist
Transoft Solutions currently has an opening for a Product Marketing Specialist based in our Gothenburg office. If you are excited about this opportunity and have the skills, experience and values that align to what we are looking for, we want to speak with you!
We're especially interested in those passionate about writing compelling copy for complex or technical products, and who can craft engaging messaging across content types and channels, from in-depth articles to punchy ads.
About the Opportunity:
Reporting to the Manager, Product Marketing, the Product Marketing Specialist plays a pivotal role in developing effective programs to drive awareness and adoption of Transoft's Aviation product line(s) for success within the airport and airspace planning and operations communities. The Product Marketing Specialist liaises regularly with Product Management, Regional Marketing, and Sales to understand the voice of the customer (i.e., their expectations, needs, pain points, and overall product experience) and create compelling content and messaging that positions our products for success. They seek to know the market and target audience exceptionally well to develop Go-to-Market plans for highly specialised software.
In this role you will be expected to:
• Assist with developing the product marketing strategy, including a marketing plan and content, for assigned or new products; Understand the target market, to create personas and develop messaging and content that is specific to their needs;
• Utilise data, customer insights, and input from industry experts to guide decision-making and align marketing strategies and tactics with the overall product strategy;
• Develop impactful marketing initiatives to enhance product awareness and drive product adoption and loyalty across multiple product lines;
• Collaborate closely with market experts and product specialists to generate concepts and write compelling copy that speaks to the various personas to drive awareness, consideration, adoption and retention;
• Collect base material from internal stakeholders to shape the product positioning and core messaging;
• Craft engaging and conversion-focused copy for social media to thought leadership and search engine optimization;
• Contribute to the development of product assets that support the customer's journey and showcase the unique value propositions, features, and benefits of the products;
• Provide sales enablement assets and support to the Sales team;
• Monitor and report metrics and effectiveness on product marketing activities;
• Conduct market research, gather industry trends and insights to support content creation and marketing efforts;
• Act as a product champion.
About You:
• You have a Bachelor's or Diploma in Marketing, Business, Technical Writing, or equivalent;
• You have 3+ years of product marketing experience within a B2B environment; bonus points for candidates with software, aviation or technical product marketing experience.
• You have 2+ years of experience working with marketing automation and analysis software.
• You have experience with project management, productivity, or task management solutions such as Asana.
• You possess excellent verbal and written communication skills, including demonstrated ability to communicate effectively, respectfully, and tactfully.
• You are fluent in English (verbal and written communications), but other languages would be an asset.
• You are able to work in an international and matrix environment with a cross-regional team.
• You must be able to juggle multiple projects with the ability to prioritise and work well under pressure within a team setting.
About Us:
• We offer a flexible working environment that embraces both in-person and remote work;
• We offer a number of employee programs and benefits focused on healthcare, retirement savings, rewards and recognition;
• We're committed to providing professional growth and development opportunities;
• We give back to our communities through global initiatives and donations;
• We work hard, but we like to have fun too!
At Transoft Solutions, we embrace diversity, as we strongly believe that our diverse backgrounds, coupled with our cultural and experiential differences make us stronger and better positioned to support our global customers. We are a collaborative group of individuals who value respect, professionalism, creativity, drive and compassion, and we pride ourselves in being a socially responsible company that does its part in making the global community a better place for everyone.
